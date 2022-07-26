Newswise — UT Southwestern Medical Center is the No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth – the nation’s fourth-largest metro area – for the sixth consecutive year and ranks among the top hospitals nationally in nine specialties ranging from brain to heart to cancer care, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals list released today. Five specialties rank among the nation’s top 25.

The national recognition, which includes heart, diabetes, pulmonology, urology, and cancer specialties ranked among the top 25 nationally, builds upon expansion of its William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in 2021, the 2022 completion of a $1 billion campaign for the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute – among the largest in the country to support brain research –­ and redesignation of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2022 by the National Cancer Institute among the nation’s elite comprehensive cancer centers.

Over the past year, UT Southwestern also has received national recognition for patient satisfaction, patient safety, and quality of care from several reviewing bodies, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Leapfrog, Healthgrades, and Press Ganey.

“Our commitment to the best care possible for patients – reflected in independent measures such as these rankings – remains our North Star despite a challenging health care environment,” said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern. “The obligation of our mission to advance medical science and prepare the next generation of physicians and other providers with the unwavering commitment of our entire health care team by putting our patients at the center of everything we do is our priority that drives continuous improvement.”

UT Southwestern’s nationally ranked specialties from more than 4,500 hospitals across the country include:

UT Southwestern, ranked No. 2 in Texas, was rated nationally as high performing for orthopedics, placing that specialty among the top 10% of all rated hospitals, and was nationally rated for its expertise in 17 procedures and conditions – abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, back surgery (spinal fusion), COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and uterine cancer surgery. UTSW also received “excellent” ratings for its patient experience among three types of cancer surgeries, three types of orthopedic surgeries, and four types of cardiology surgeries and treatments.

Clements University Hospital previously received national distinction for its high patient satisfaction scores, its quality and safety efforts, and its innovative design. UT Southwestern is listed among the top 5% of hospitals nationally for consistent delivery of clinical quality, and among top hospitals for patient experience and routine specialty care in areas including cardiovascular, gastroenterology, orthopedic, and neurosurgical care. Organizations also rate UTSW high for patient satisfaction efforts such as physician and nurse communications, medication and hospital discharge instructions, and hospital cleanliness and quietness.

“The recognition reflects a commitment to service excellence that resonates across our Health System and is shared by our physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, trainees, and vital supporting staff,” said John Warner, M.D., Executive Vice President for Health System Affairs and Health System CEO at UT Southwestern. “By working together, our multidisciplinary teams advance the quality of care and outcomes we are able to achieve for our patients and their families.”

Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where UT Southwestern Pediatric Group faculty practice, earlier was rated among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News for 2022-2023 and is the only pediatric hospital in North Texas ranked in all 10 specialties.

The 12-story, three-tower Clements University Hospital, along with expansions of brain, cancer, radiation oncology, and outpatient clinical space, means the Health System is ideally positioned to continue to meet Texas’ burgeoning health care needs. The hospital expansion prepared UT Southwestern for referrals from continued growth of the Southwestern Health Resources network, a partnership with Texas Health Resources to better integrate delivery of care across North Texas. The network encompasses four of the top eight-rated hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In addition to UT Southwestern’s No. 1 ranked hospital, the Southwestern Health Resources network includes Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, which tied for No. 3, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, which tied for No. 5, and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, which placed No. 8.

In other institutional measures, UT Southwestern rates No. 1 among global health care institutions in the 2022 Nature Index for its published research, UT Southwestern Medical School rates nationally among the top 25 Best Graduate Schools, and the Medical Center has nationally rated programs in the UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. UT Southwestern’s Simmons Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the region – one of 53 in the nation, placing it among the top 4% of the approximately 1,500 cancer centers in the United States. UT Southwestern is designated an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and has one of the nation's leading epilepsy clinics – a Level 4 center, the highest possible level by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers – within the O’Donnell Brain Institute.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 26 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,900 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 4 million outpatient visits a year.