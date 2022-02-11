Newswise — UT Southwestern Medical Center is one of the 10 best large employers in the United States and among the top 5 health care employers, according to the America’s Best Employers 2022 list compiled by Forbes and Statista.

The America’s Best Employers 2022 recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 60,000 U.S. employees at companies with more than 1,000 workers who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Work-related topics – like working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image – were also included in the survey and taken into consideration.

UT Southwestern, with a workforce of roughly 28,400, previously ranked No. 3 in the nation on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates, placing it in the top 1% and highest among academic medical centers. UT Southwestern placed among the top 40 institutions honored by Forbes as Best Employers for Women 2021.

“UT Southwestern has a dynamic culture of integrity, inclusiveness, respect, collaboration, and accountability that shapes the way we deliver on our mission of providing expert medical care, academic achievement, and transformative research,” said Holly Crawford, Executive Vice President for Business Affairs at UT Southwestern.

UTSW also has been recognized among Hospital Careers’ Top 100 Best Hospitals to Work For, Best Places to Work for Postdocs by The Scientist, received a Top 10 Best Organizations for Leadership Development Award from the National Center for Healthcare Leadership, and holds Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is nationally ranked among the top 25 hospitals in eight specialties by U.S. News & World Report and ranked the No. 1 Hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth – the fourth-largest metro area in the U.S.

UT Southwestern is further recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine; as a top Mother-Friendly Worksite by the Texas Department of State Health Services; and received the Lex Frieden Employment Award from the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities. Additional recognitions include the 2021 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education; selection as a Top Healthcare Company in Best of the Best Awards for Hispanic Network Magazine as well as Black EOE Journal; and the Corporate Citizen Award from LaunchAbility.

UT Southwestern has online and in-person training and mentoring programs that help groom employees in future management and leadership roles, provides technical skills to master new software and technologies, and offers resources for employee wellness, managing stress and finances, and sharing common interests.

In response to the personal sacrifices made by front-line workers during the pandemic, leadership established a Behavioral Health Response Team to augment efforts provided by the institution’s Employee Assistance Program, Faculty Wellness initiative, and the Student Wellness and Counseling Center for learners and trainees.

“The pandemic has been challenging, but the commitment and resilience across our enterprise from faculty, staff, and learners continue to prevail as the University provides client-centric care and services to them and to our patients and visitors,” Ms. Crawford said.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

