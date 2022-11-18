Newswise — DALLAS – Nov. 18, 2022 – More than 20 UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists are among the 2022 Highly Cited Researchers listed in the top 1% of researchers from across the globe who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their chosen field or fields of research. The list was announced by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate.

Out of nearly 8 million researchers in the world over the last decade, less than 1% have published multiple papers frequently cited by their peers that rank in the top 1% of citations for their field and a year. The list includes UT Southwestern researchers from cardiology, psychiatry, diabetes, digestive disease, cell biology, molecular biology, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and genetics. It includes leaders from the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hamon Center for Regenerative Science and Medicine, Hamon Center for Therapeutic Oncology Research, Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, Touchstone Diabetes Center, Harry S. Moss Heart Center, Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care, Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern, Center for Inflammation Research, and the UT Southwestern Peter O’Donnell Jr. School of Public Health.

“Research fuels the race for knowledge, and it is important that nations and institutions celebrate the individuals who drive the wheel of innovation,” said David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. “The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center who are having a significant impact on the research community as evidenced by the rate at which their work is being cited by their peers. These individuals are helping to transform human ingenuity into our world’s greatest breakthroughs – and it is an honor to celebrate their achievements.”

Considered a “who’s who” of influential researchers, the Highly Cited Researchers list is produced each year by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate, a British analytics company. The recognition highlights scientists who demonstrate significant and broad influence reflected in their publication of multiple highly cited papers over the last decade. The highly cited papers rank in the top 1% by citations for a field or fields and publication year in the Web of Science. Of the world's population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers are 1 in 1,000.

The Highly Cited Researchers listings come atop other recent recognition for research at UT Southwestern.

For the third year in a row, UT Southwestern is ranked as the top health care institution globally by Nature Index for publishing high-quality research in all subjects and in the life sciences. The Nature Index compiles affiliation information from research articles published in 82 premier science journals, providing perspective on high-quality scientific discoveries around the globe. UTSW also ranked second globally this year among health care institutions in chemistry; among the top 10 in biochemistry and cell biology, earth and environmental, and physical sciences; and among the top 25 in neurosciences.

UT Southwestern Medical Center ranked fourth in the nation and No. 1 in Texas for commercializing new biomedical technologies, considered a critical step in bringing its laboratory discoveries into clinical practice. UT Southwestern was the only Texas institution in the top 10 of the rankings, released by the economic think tank Heartland Forward.

The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes and includes 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. UT Southwestern scientists are currently leading about 5,800 research projects with nearly $610 million in support from the National Institutes of Health, the state of Texas, foundations, individuals, and corporations.

In addition, UT Southwestern ranks among the top hospitals nationally in nine specialties according to U.S. News & World Report, including five specialties ranked among the nation’s top 25: heart, diabetes, pulmonology, urology, and cancer.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,900 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 4 million outpatient visits a year.