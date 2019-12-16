Utah Cardiac Recovery Symposium to be Held Jan. 16-17, 2020

Newswise — The 8th Annual Utah Cardiac Recovery Symposium (U-CARS) will be held on January 16-17, 2020, at the University of Utah Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House in Salt Lake City, Utah. See the symposium website for the full agenda and registration.

The 2020 symposium will host thought leaders and noted speakers in the field of cardiac recovery to discuss ground-breaking research in the clinical, translational and basic sciences.

Keynote speakers:

Douglas Mann, MD, Barnes Jewish Hospital - "Myocardial Remission: End of the Beginning or Beginning of the End?"

Elizabeth Hale Hammond, MD, Intermountain Health Care - "The Impact of Dogmas in Medicine: The Case of Antibody-Mediated Rejection"

JANUARY 16, 2020

Sessions:

Clinical innovation

Translational innovation

Innovation in myocardial recovery: Bench to bedside

Innovation in myocardial recovery: Mechanical circulatory support

“How To” practical discussions:

Treatment during LVAD support

Myocardial recovery: Ventricular Assist Device explantation versus decommissioning

Patient-centered decision making and PRO in patients with “Recovered-EF”: provider and patient perspectives

JANUARY 17, 2020

Sessions:

Featured oral presentations of best abstracts

Invited theme: Cardiorenal, end organs, systemic milieu and myocardial recovery

The myocardial recovery field in the fidst of a percutaneous revolution in valve therapy

Myocardial and patient recovery from cardiogenic shock: Unmet needs record-field

The 2019 symposium attracted over 600 attendees from across the country and even more are expected in 2020. Join us for this unparalleled opportunity to learn from leading experts and network with cardiac recovery practitioners including cardiologists, surgeons, radiologists, anesthesiologists, ER physicians, nurses, pharmacists and research scientists.

