January 11, 2021 (Salt Lake City) – The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute today announced the hiring of former State Budget Director and Chief Economist Phil Dean as a Public Finance Senior Research Fellow. He will be responsible for leading research in public finance and brings 20 years of experience in state government.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Gardner Institute and contribute to its ongoing mission to serve the people of Utah,” said Dean. “Both the Institute and the Eccles School are synonymous with research excellence, and I look forward to serving in this new capacity as we help our great state prosper.”

Dean brings a wealth of experience to the Gardner Institute, having served in numerous roles over years in public service. He most recently served as former Governor Herbert's Executive Director of the Governor's Office of Management and Budget (GOMB) after having previously served in the Herbert administration as the State Budget Director and Chief Economist. In this capacity, he directed the work of GOMB in preparing the Governor's budget recommendations and oversaw GOMB's state revenue estimates and economic analysis. He also teaches economics and public finance as an adjunct professor and serves as Co-Chair of the Utah Economic Council.

Prior to joining GOMB in 2013, Dean worked for the Utah Legislature for nearly a decade, specializing in the areas of tax and education. He began his professional career in Sacramento, working on the state budget at the California Department of Finance, where he specialized in education. Dean holds master's degrees in public administration from BYU and economics from the University of Utah, and a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from BYU.

“Phil makes an outstanding addition to the Gardner Institute team as we continue to build our expertise in key areas such as tax policy, revenue forecasting, fiscal impacts, budget stress-testing, budget transparency, and public finance best practices,” said Director Natalie Gochnour. “His talent and dedicated public service will be invaluable as we continue to serve as Utah’s preeminent public policy institute.”

