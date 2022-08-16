Newswise — August 16, 2022 (Salt Lake City) – Utah’s established direct selling industry anchored over 38,000 well-paying jobs and added significantly to state and local tax revenues as part of its 2020 statewide economic impacts, according to a first-of-its-kind report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“Utah is a global hub for the direct selling business model,” said Levi Pace, Gardner Institute Senior Research Economist and lead author of the study. “The industry comprises 91 direct selling companies and 66 key suppliers. Ten of these Utah-based direct selling companies provided more than $10.3 billion in goods and services to their customers around the world, 6.1% of industry sales from all states and countries.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

Economic Impacts —The direct selling industry employed 17,487 Utah residents, and industry activity indirectly supported another 20,751 jobs.

—The direct selling industry employed 17,487 Utah residents, and industry activity indirectly supported another 20,751 jobs. High Wages —At $63,652 per employee, direct selling companies paid their Utah employees an average of 18.4% more than companies in other industries in 2020.

—At $63,652 per employee, direct selling companies paid their Utah employees an average of 18.4% more than companies in other industries in 2020. Exports —International sales of $6.3 billion from selected direct selling companies in Utah made up 71.7% of the state’s non-gold commodity exports in 2020.

—International sales of $6.3 billion from selected direct selling companies in Utah made up 71.7% of the state’s non-gold commodity exports in 2020. Entrepreneurship —In 2020, 10 large direct selling companies had 21,457 independent sales representatives in Utah, predominantly women. Their median self-employment earnings (before expenses) ranged from $70 to $3,000 per year.

—In 2020, 10 large direct selling companies had 21,457 independent sales representatives in Utah, predominantly women. Their median self-employment earnings (before expenses) ranged from $70 to $3,000 per year. Business Travelers—Out-of-state visitors who attended direct selling conventions in Utah spent an estimated $41.6 million annually from 2015 to 2019.

"The Institute’s report reveals Utah’s direct selling companies represent over 70% of our state’s non-mineral international exports," shared Miles Hansen, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah. "These Utah brands are not only known around the world, with millions of representatives outside the U.S., they provide a significant boost to the Utah economy as many of their products are manufactured in the state, creating more stable jobs for Utah families and individuals."

The full report and industry snapshot are now available online.

