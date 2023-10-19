Newswise — EL PASO, Texas (Oct. 19, 2023) — Today, The University of Texas at El Paso broke ground on Texas Western Hall — a new $110 million building that will provide cutting-edge learning spaces for UTEP students.

“Texas Western Hall will replace one of the oldest facilities on campus and provide a modern learning space for students,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson.

At approximately 125,000 gross square feet, the learning complex will include a five-story east wing and three-story west wing that are connected by a three-story collaboration space. The building will be located directly southeast of UTEP’s current Liberal Arts Building, which will be demolished when the new project is complete.

“UT El Paso continues to drive El Paso and the Paso del Norte Region forward with increased enrollment and expanding contributions in critical industries that are relevant to this unique city, region and its people,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “We are grateful to the UT System Board of Regents and Texas lawmakers for funding this new, state-of-the-art learning facility which will support collaborative learning opportunities for generations to come.”

The new facility will provide a 21st century learning environment, equipped with instructional classrooms, computer rooms, collaboration spaces and offices. Classroom sizes will vary to accommodate various teaching methodologies and each space will be enhanced with flexible technology and furniture.

The exterior of the building will reflect the treasured Bhutanese architectural style that is distinct on the UTEP campus, and sustainable landscaping will incorporate native Chihuahuan Desert plants.

Texas Western Hall was named in recognition of the University’s history and expansion beyond mining education and degree programs. Founded as the School of Mines and Metallurgy in 1913, UTEP was renamed Texas Western College in 1948 to broaden the identity of the University and unite engineers, teachers and liberal arts students under the same banner.

Sundt Construction has been awarded the construction building contract for Texas Western Hall.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UTEP,” said Joseph Riccillo, vice president and regional director for Sundt’s El Paso Building Group. “As a UTEP alumnus, it’s exciting to see the campus grow to reflect the education and research it’s already providing to our community.”

Earlier this year, the University of Texas System Board of Regents approved $57.1 million in permanent university funds to be added to the $52.4 million granted by the legislature for the building in 2021.

Wilson said, “We are particularly grateful to our legislative delegation for making this project a priority and to the Regents for matching the legislative funding. We really need this.”

The building is expected to open in spring 2026.

