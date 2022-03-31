Newswise — EL PASO, Texas (March 31, 2022) — The University of Texas at El Paso has named William H. Robertson, Ph.D., as the new dean of the College of Health Sciences. Robertson has served as interim dean of the college since March 2021. Previously, he served the University in other administrative roles including interim dean and associate dean of the College of Education and associate provost.

“UTEP’s College of Health Sciences has a positive impact on the health of the community we serve,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said. “Dr. Robertson has demonstrated the ability to lead this important college as our community has gone through the most significant public health challenge in a century. I’m confident in his ability to continue to move the college forward.”

The College of Health Sciences serves more than 2,200 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, and offers a range of nationally accredited professional programs including public health, physical and occupational therapy, clinical laboratory science, rehabilitation sciences and social work. Serving the second largest metropolitan area along the U.S.-Mexico border, the college’s students regularly work alongside faculty and community partners on projects that address issues, such as health disparities, relevant to the residents of the Paso del Norte region.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the Dean of the College of Health Sciences,” Robertson said. “I am excited to continue our work with the dedicated faculty, staff and students who are intrinsically driven to help others, as we address some of the most pressing health challenges that our local and global communities face.”

Robertson’s background includes extensive experience in the development of research and teaching materials related to inquiry-based STEM Education, project-based and problem-based learning. He received The University of Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award and the 2016 UTEP President’s Meritorious Service Award.

“Dean Robertson has provided strong leadership in the college through this interim period,” said John Wiebe, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “He has earned the trust of the faculty and staff and developed a clear vision of how the college needs to grow and adapt in the future. He is fully prepared for this role, and I look forward to working with him on the complex task of advancing teaching, discovery and service in a college that is crucial to the well-being of our community.”

Robertson received his Ph.D. in Multicultural Teacher and Childhood Education from the University of New Mexico and joined the UTEP faculty in 2004.

A long-time participant and performer in skateboarding with over 40 years in the sport, Robertson developed the Dr. Skateboard's Action Science educational method, which addresses physical science concepts for middle school students utilizing skateboarding and bicycle motocross (BMX).

