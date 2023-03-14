Newswise — Paul E. Schulz, MD, neurologist with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann, is available over the next few days to comment on recent news that the Veterans Health Administration will provide coverage for Leqembi, which recently received accelerated approval from the FDA to slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.

Background on Dr. Schulz:

Paul Schulz, M.D., is a professor of neurology at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

He received his combined BA-MD degrees from Boston University in 1984. He did a medical internship there, and moved to Baylor College of Medicine for his residency in Neurology. He stayed for a laboratory fellowship in cellular neurophysiology after which he became an assistant professor.

Later, he was an associate professor of neurology, neuroscience, and translational biology and molecular medicine. Dr. Schulz was also the vice chair of education for neurology, the deputy chair of the Methodist neurology service, and directed the Cognitive Disorders Clinics at Baylor and the Houston Veterans Administration Hospital.

Dementia Program

In 2010, Dr. Schulz moved to UTHealth Houston, where he sees patients who have cognitive, behavioral, or mood disorders. His group is investigating risk factors for dementia in order to understand why it develops, including both environmental and genetic factors.

They use imaging, epidemiologic, and genetic approaches and have identified several risk factors. They are also investigating ways to diagnose dementia earlier, perhaps before symptoms develop, in order to determine whether interventions in the presymptomatic stage might delay or prevent the development of dementia.

His group has early data suggesting that the treatment of some risk factors may reduce the probability of developing dementia. Dr. Schulz has received numerous awards and has been an invited speaker at major scientific meetings worldwide. He has been extensively published in the scientific literature and has been featured on television and radio shows.

Education/Training

Medical School

Boston University School of Medicine, 1984

Residency

Baylor College of Medicine, 1988

Fellowship

Baylor College of Medicine, 1993

Clinical Interests

Cognitive behavioral, dementia, mood disorders, and neuropsychiatry

Board Certification

American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology