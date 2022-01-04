Newswise — Both the popular press and scientific press have reported on the misuse of the p value. Within this context, a new study from Ochsner Medical Center, which is published in the February 2022 issue of the journal DISEASES OF THE COLON AND RECTUM, utilizes a statistical tool called the Fragility Index to review published randomized controlled trials related to colorectal surgery. (The Fragility Index is a tool developed as an intuitive way to judge the validity of "statistically significant" results.)

Should we rely solely on the p value? Read more about this study in the February issue.

The abstract of the study is published in both Spanish and Chinese.

CUANDO EL VALOR-P ES INSUFICIENTE: ÍNDICE DE FRAGILIDAD APLICADO EN ESTUDIOS ALEATORIOS CONTROLADOS EN CIRUGÍA COLORECTAL

Este concepto enfatiza la importancia de evaluar la robustez de los estudios clínicos al considerar su aplicación verdadera aplicación clínica, en lugar de depender únicamente del valor-p.

当p值不合适时：脆性指数在结肠直肠手术随机对照试验的应用

这强调了在考虑临床应用时评估临床试验稳健性的重要性，而不是仅仅依赖于p值。

Citation: Nelms, David W. M.D.; Vargas, H. David M.D.; Bedi, Ryan S. M.D.; Paruch, Jennifer L. M.D., M.S. When the p Value Doesn’t Cut It: The Fragility Index Applied to Randomized Controlled Trials in Colorectal Surgery, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: February 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 2 - p 276-283 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002146