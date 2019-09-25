UVA Darden Expert Available to Discuss WeWork CEO Transition Ahead of Planned IPO
25-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT
University of Virginia Darden School of Business
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
TYPE OF ARTICLE
SECTION
CHANNELS
UVA Darden Professor Yo-Jud Cheng can speak to the WeWork CEO succession situation ahead of the planned IPO. In particular, Professor Cheng speak to how the incentives and pressures on boards change as a company approaches an IPO and what factors might drive boards to consider a CEO change.
https://www.darden.virginia.edu/faculty-research/directory/yo-jud-cheng