UVA Darden Expert Available to Discuss WeWork CEO Transition Ahead of Planned IPO

25-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

WeWork, IPO

UVA Darden Professor Yo-Jud Cheng can speak to the WeWork CEO succession situation ahead of the planned IPO. In particular, Professor Cheng speak to how the incentives and pressures on boards change as a company approaches an IPO and what factors might drive boards to consider a CEO change.

https://www.darden.virginia.edu/faculty-research/directory/yo-jud-cheng

