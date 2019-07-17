UVA Darden Professor Gentile Shortlisted for Thinkers50 Award

By Jessica Nelson

University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Mary Gentile was recently shortlisted by Thinkers50, the premier ranking of global business thinkers, for the 2019 Distinguished Achievement Awards.

Referred to as the “Oscars of management thinking,” this year’s award shortlists highlight thinkers whose ideas have the potential to change the world.

Gentile was nominated for the T50 Ideas Into Practice Award, which celebrates the individual whose ideas have successfully led organizational change.

Thinkers50 said it recognized Gentile for her work as creator of Giving Voice to Values — a curriculum that offers practical exercises, cases, modules, scripts and teaching plans for handling a wide range of ethical conflicts in the workplace and that has been piloted at nearly 1,000 business schools and organizations worldwide.

The winners will be revealed on 18 November when a diverse group of thinkers and business leaders from around the world convene in London.

To read more about the awards and see the full short lists of nominees, read the full press release from Thinkers50.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D., MSBA and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.