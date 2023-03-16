Newswise — The University of West Florida announced a $250,000 gift to the Tyler Chase Norwood Construction Management Scholarship Endowment and to name the Tyler Chase Norwood Construction Management Program. The UWF Board of Trustees approved naming the undergraduate program during its March 2023 meeting.

"This scholarship will serve as a legacy for Tyler, supporting students that follow in his footsteps at UWF,” said Dr. William Crawley, dean of the UWF College of Education and Professional Studies.

Norwood, a UWF alumnus, earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management in 2015. Following graduation, he supported UWF’s construction management program by serving on its advisory council and mentoring the program’s students. In 2017, Norwood fulfilled his lifelong dream of having his own company by establishing Evan Chase Construction. Norwood passed away during a boating accident in 2018.

Norwood’s wife, Kathleen, said the naming of Tyler Chase Norwood Construction Management Program is a beautiful way to honor Tyler's strength, intelligence, commitment and compassion.

“Our family is grateful for every single person and business who supported the endowment through their generous donations,” said Kathleen Norwood. “It just goes to show how big of an impact Tyler had on this world in his 27 years of life. He would be so proud that we are helping the next generation of construction management leaders pursue their education at UWF and achieve their professional goals.”

The gift will expand funding available through the existing Tyler Chase Norwood Construction Management Scholarship Endowment established by Randy and Stacy Norwood in 2020. The scholarships provide financial assistance to students in UWF’s construction management program.

“Tyler had a real passion for the construction industry and the construction program at UWF,” said Stacy Norwood. “I am so proud that his legacy will live on through this endowment and its ability to help other construction management students reach their goals. I want to thank all the individuals and businesses who stepped up and donated to make this a reality. I am honored to play a part in bringing this effort to fruition for him.”

For more information about UWF's Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, visit uwf.edu/construction.