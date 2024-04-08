Newswise — The University of West Florida will honor traditions, engage in the community and celebrate the future of the University during its sixth annual Founders Week, which will be held April 15-18. Founders Week is a weeklong celebration that serves as an opportunity to bring the UWF family together, welcome alumni and visitors to campus and give back to the community.

“This celebration is something that I look forward to every year,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “It gives us the opportunity to mark how far we’ve come since our groundbreaking in April 1965, and envision our future.”

The week will kick off with Paint UWF Blue and Green on April 15. The University community is encouraged to wear blue and green throughout the day and use the hashtag #UWFFoundersWeek in social media posts.

Founders Week will continue with more ways to celebrate UWF, including Argos Day of Service. Service projects are planned in Pensacola on April 16 and in the Fort Walton Beach area on April 17. Those interested in participating can learn more and register online at uwf.edu/argosdayofservice.

UWF’s sixth annual Day of Giving, an online, social-media-driven effort that supports the University and its programs, will be held on April 18. Argonauts and friends are invited to give to UWF funds at dayofgiving.uwf.edu.

On April 18, UWF will also celebrate the grand opening of Anatomage Lab in the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health. The Usha Kundu, MD College of Health acquired three technologically advanced anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tables. The tables have enhanced learning experiences for anatomy and physiology, nursing and athletic training students.

Additional Founders Week events include:

Tuesday, April 16: UWF Emerald Coast Argo Pantry Food Drive; Navigating the Future: AI’s Role in Reshaping the Workforce

Thursday, April 18: UWF Office of Undergraduate Research Student Scholar Symposium and Faculty Research Showcase; Argo Pantry Food Fight

For more information about Founders Week, visit uwf.edu/foundersweek.