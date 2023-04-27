Newswise — The University of West Florida College of Business honored 2023 Ethics in Business award recipients at the 21st Combined Rotary Luncheon on April 27, 2023, at the Pensacola Yacht Club.

The Ethics in Business Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the concept of “service above self” and work to build a positive sense of self-worth within both the business community and the broader community as a whole. Criteria for the award is based on adherence to the high ethical standards of honesty, integrity and consistency in dealing with employees, contractors and customers, while positively enhancing the economic well-being of the firm’s stakeholders and providing jobs, opportunities and profits.

Each year, a “Combined Rotary of Pensacola Ethics in Business Award” is given to one individual from the small business sector (49 or fewer employees) and one individual from the large business sector (50 or more employees).

The 2023 large business award winner was Allison Hill. Hill is the chief executive officer of LifeView Group, a comprehensive human services organization that provides behavioral healthcare, child welfare support and employment services for people with disabilities. She holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree from UWF.

Hill serves in the UWF Executive Mentor program and on the UWF College of Business Advisory Council. She is a 2022 UWF College of Business Hall of Fame inductee, a lifetime member of Leadership Florida, a member of the Rotary Club of Pensacola and serves on local and statewide boards of directors, including the YMCA of Northwest Florida and the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services.

“I’m surrounded by people every day who chose service above self and work to help people with the challenges they are experiencing on their life journey,” Hill said. “They truly are the ones making a difference in our community and I’m proud they let me be a part of that.”

The 2023 small business award winner was Brian Wyer. Wyer is the president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization serving the minority business community. He holds an undergraduate degree in management information systems from UWF. Wyer serves on the Equality Project Alliance, Rotary Downtown Club, United Way of West Florida, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (Florida) and Escambia Pensacola Human Relation Commission board of directors.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Wyer said. “I have only been in Rotary for two years and am still learning many of the processes, but the ‘Rotary 4-Way Test’ helps to dictate all of my actions daily. I have met outstanding leaders, visited numerous other clubs, and gained a wealth of knowledge from our weekly presenters.”

For more information about the UWF College of Business, visit uwf.edu/cob.