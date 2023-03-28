Newswise — The 10th annual University of West Florida Dance Marathon raised $30,109.48 on March 25 in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. During UWF Dance Marathon, participants stand on their feet and dance for six hours in support of children who cannot. The event was held in the UWF Conference Center on the Pensacola campus.

All proceeds from the UWF event will be donated to Pensacola’s Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. Studer Family Children’s Hospital is a member of the Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for more than 170 pediatric hospitals across North America. Donations are still being accepted.

“Dance Marathon is an unbelievably inspiring organization that has allowed small efforts to make big changes in the lives of little ones,” said UWF senior Angelina DeFelix, executive director of UWF Dance Marathon. “I am so proud to have seen this organization evolve at UWF over the past four years. The unity of our campus organizations and their willingness and determination to make a change for children's health has inspired the entirety of this year. I am beyond proud of the executive team for bringing the Meaning Of Magic Thon to campus this year, and even more honored to be leading a team that has ever shaped my outlook on my life and the impact we have been able to make for the families, healthcare workers and participants of Dance Marathon.”

The Miracle Network Dance Marathon is held at more than 400 locations across the country and has raised over $350 million since 1991. The mission of the movement is to ensure that no child or family fights pediatric illness or injury alone.

About 250 students participated in person. Winners were split into three divisions: sororities, fraternities and all other organizations. They raised funds as teams for the event and competed in the “Miracle Ball” to see who could raise the most money and create the most awareness for the event. Miracle ball champions were Alpha Delta Gamma, Sigma Xi (non-UWF affiliated fraternity) and Argonets.

For more information about the UWF Office of Student Engagement, visit uwf.edu/engagement. For more information about the Miracle Network Dance Marathon, visit dancemarathon.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.