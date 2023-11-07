Newswise — The University of West Florida came in at No. 12 on the "Best for Vets" college list released by Military Times. This marks the University’s highest ranking on the list to date. UWF was ranked among 325 schools.

“UWF is committed to sustained success for veterans, active duty members of the armed forces, future Army and Air Force officers and other military-affiliated students,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Our efforts continue to enhance the service we provide to our military community and this milestone ranking is evidence of that.”

For 12 years, the UWF Military & Veterans Resource Center has served as a leading campus advocate for military, dependents and veteran students, working to ensure the needs of these individuals are met through coordinating with multiple university offices and services. The Center provides assistance with VA education benefits, active duty tuition assistance, out-of-state fee waiver, academic advising coordination and tutoring. Lori Milkeris, director and veterans counselor of the MVRC, has worked at the center since February 2012, three months after its inception. During the past 11 years, she said she has watched the center grow in such a positive way.

“Our ability to collaborate with departments on campus and resources off campus is what helps us to succeed,” Milkeris said. “The faculty and staff know where to send students in need and they are passionate about making a veteran’s time at UWF a great experience. The MVRC is staffed by full-time employees, VA Work Studies, and a VA VetSuccess on campus, who all are military-affiliated in some way. The MVRC’s goal is to assist our active duty members, veterans and their dependents in any way needed and let them know they are not alone.”

UWF continues to implement new initiatives to support and recognize military-affiliated students. UWF’s MVRC, along with Gulf Coast Veterans Week, Representative Michelle Salzman, Veterans Memorial Park, Veterans Upward Bound at PSC, and VetCV, have created a week-long Veterans Week celebration this year to support and recognize veterans. The GIs of Comedy will be on UWF’s Pensacola campus Wednesday for a comedy show for veterans and community members. Last year, UWF held the ‘Resilient Military Family’ event, co-hosted by UWF President Martha D. Saunders and Naval Aviation Museum Foundation president and CEO Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad, USN, Ret., which featured a panel discussion on military life. The MVRC also commemorates Veterans Day and Memorial Day each year by holding observance ceremonies.

The Military Times’ Best for Vets survey is sent to colleges and universities across the nation asking about their programs for veterans. The survey results are then analyzed, along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs, and turned into an official ranking.

To view the full rankings, visit the Military Times website.

For more information about the UWF MVRC, visit uwf.edu/mvrc.