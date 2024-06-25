Newswise — Amanda Dexter, the director of respiratory therapy with UWF’s Usha Kundu MD College of Health’s Health Sciences and Administration Department, has been awarded a highly sought-after "Fellow" title by the American College of Chest Physicians. Only approximately 125 members are given Fellow status each year nationwide. Amanda is one of about 20 Respiratory Therapists to ever receive a Fellowship award from ACCP. Typically it is reserved for practicing physicians.

Amanda is working with the dean of the Usha Kundu MD College of Health to design one of the country's first specialized bachelor’s degrees in respiratory therapy, which is expected to launch in Fall of 2025. Respiratory Therapy is a little-known alternative to primary medical careers like nursing and physicianship, but it offers a way for individuals to practice medicine and make a real difference and save lives without the 12 year residency and educational debt required to go through a physician or NP career path.