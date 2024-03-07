Newswise — The University of West Florida Center for Cybersecurity and the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Center for Leadership, in collaboration with Florida International University’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, will host free cybersecurity leadership and strategy training sessions for Florida public sector executives.

“With the rising number of ransomware and other cyber attacks, it is imperative that our state, county, municipal and city level government executives and managers are fully equipped to implement the Florida Cybersecurity Act,” said Hossain Shahriar, associate director and professor for the UWF Center for Cybersecurity. “This training provides an opportunity to upskill their knowledge to meet incident reporting and compliance requirements.”

The training will be provided at no cost to Florida state and local government personnel in managerial and executive roles including employees of state universities and colleges, school district officials and leaders from city and county municipalities. Leaders will gain knowledge about implementing cyber policies in their organizations and recent Florida cybersecurity policies and compliance requirements. Training and simulation activities will provide awareness, strategies and preparation for the implementation of the Local Government Cybersecurity Act.

In-person, one-day sessions will be hosted at the Argo Athletic Club on UWF’s Pensacola campus.

Thursday, March 21, 2024, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 25, 2024, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 17, 2024, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prominent for its expertise in cybersecurity strategy and leadership, FIU is proud to partner with UWF to offer this advanced cybersecurity education, awareness, and training program. Spearheaded by distinguished faculty members, the program offers a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights tailored to meet the evolving cybersecurity landscape. FIU remains committed to advancing cybersecurity awareness and resilience across Florida’s public sector, underscoring its ongoing dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships and driving impactful solutions.

“Our program was custom-tailored to meet the specific recommendations of Florida’s Local Government Cybersecurity Act (s. 282.3185),” said Mike Asencio, Program Director, Cybersecurity, FIU Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy. “In alignment with Florida’s commitment to enhancing cyber resilience through education and training for leadership positions across state, local, and tribal jurisdictions, we developed a curriculum with input from experts including government CIOs, CISOs, and law enforcement. We are proud of the collaborative efforts and partnerships we have been able to leverage for these efforts, it’s what makes it all the more possible and relevant for our public sector audiences.”

The training is part of the CyberSecureFlorida initiative led by Cyber Florida and funded by the Florida Legislature, which aims to bolster cybercrime prevention in Florida and equip state and local government personnel with up-to-date cybersecurity knowledge, skills and credentials.

Registration is now open at bit.ly/cybersecurityleadership.

The UWF Center for Cybersecurity is a national leader in cybersecurity workforce development and offers several programs and scholarships for cybersecurity training, upskilling and reskilling.

For more information about the UWF Center for Cybersecurity, visit uwf.edu/cyber.

For more information about FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, visit gordoninstitute.fiu.edu/.