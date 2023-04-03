Newswise — The University of West Florida’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program recently earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education. After the comprehensive review, the program was granted the maximum initial five-year accreditation.

The CAATE is a nonprofit organization serving the public and profession by establishing and ensuring compliance with accreditation standards that facilitate quality outcomes, continuous improvement, innovation and diversity to enhance athletic training education. It is responsible for the accreditation of more than 260 professional athletic training programs, seven post-professional degree programs and 12 residencies.

“We are incredibly proud and excited about the accreditation of the Master of Science in Athletic Training and the hard work of our faculty and staff to earn this honor,” said Dr. David Bellar, dean of the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health. “By becoming an accredited program, students can be ensured they are receiving a high quality education that has an innovative and impactful approach that seeks to enhance our students' athletic training education.”

UWF's Master of Science in Athletic Training program prepares students for successful careers in high school athletics, university athletics, professional sport teams, industry, medical clinics and other settings.

The athletic training graduate program meets local, state and national needs for licensed, qualified athletic training professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of athletic trainers to grow by 23% from 2016 to 2026. The profession also anticipates a 22% growth for athletic training careers in the state of Florida by 2026, projected by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

To learn more about UWF’s Athletic Training program, visit uwf.edu/msat.