Newswise — The University of West Florida STEM Scholars Program, in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering, has been named a recipient of the Insight Into Diversity magazine 2024 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, known as STEM.

Inspiring Programs in STEM Award winners were selected by Insight Into Diversity based on efforts to inspire and encourage a new generation of young people to consider careers in STEM through mentoring, teaching, research, and successful programs and initiatives.

“Our UWF STEM Scholars team of faculty, staff and peer mentors is a beacon of light for students who face seemingly insurmountable barriers to completing a STEM degree at UWF,” said Dr. Karen Molek, professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry, and STEM Scholars Program Director. “Our team knows no boundaries when given the opportunity to advocate for students. We are honored that our efforts along with our numerous dedicated campus partners and supportive administration have been recognized with another Insight into Diversity Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. We are committed to equipping and empowering students to succeed at and beyond UWF.”

The UWF STEM Scholars program was established in Fall 2021 to improve retention and four-year graduate rates among students at risk of not completing their degrees at UWF. Every STEM Scholar is paired with a STEM Faculty Mentor, a STEM peer mentor, a UWF STEM Scholars staff mentor and an academic advisor. Each student is given individual guidance, mentorship and resources to support their success. Additionally, each scholar is required to choose three seminars per semester designed to provide academic, professional and personal development. Since Fall 2021, STEM Scholars has supported 279 STEM students. An average 87% of the eligible STEM Scholars students have graduated in four years and an additional 10% graduated in five years. UWF modeled the program after the successful Chemistry Scholars, NIH-funded MARC Scholars, and NSF-funded STEM Scholars Programs at UWF.

UWF will be featured alongside 83 other programs in the September issue of Insight into Diversity magazine.

For more information about the 2024 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award and Insight Into Diversity magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

For more information about the UWF STEM Scholars Program, visit uwf.edu/stemscholars.