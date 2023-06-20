Newswise — Beginning in Fall 2023, the University of West Florida will offer a new Executive Master of Business Administration: Leadership Practice and Purpose. The graduate program will be offered fully online.

“Success in business requires strong leadership skills coupled with an acute business acumen,” said Tim Kinsella, executive director of UWF’s Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Center for Leadership. “This program will deliver both. Within the very first week of instruction, students will be empowered with the leadership and business tools to make a positive impact.”

Designed for professionals with at least five years of managerial experience, the graduate program is one of only a few in the nation to emphasize leadership.

“Leaders are made, not born, and students will learn to be leaders with an Executive MBA from UWF,” said Rick Fountain, dean of the UWF College of Business. “This prestigious degree program will be a difference maker in the region and an excellent addition to our nationally ranked graduate programs.”

The program will help students develop strategic management skills, leadership problem-solving tools, data-driven decision making and knowledge of formal organizations and their economic environment. The AWKO Center for Leadership will complement the courses with access to executive workshops that feature industry leaders as instructors.

The Executive MBA is included in UWF’s College of Business accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, the largest and most-recognized global accrediting body for business schools that offer undergraduate and graduate degrees. Fewer than 5% of business schools worldwide have earned AACSB accreditation.

To learn more about UWF’s Executive MBA program, visit uwf.edu/mbaprograms.