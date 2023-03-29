Press-only preview: https://plos.io/42H3PPj

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/glob alpublichealth/article?id=10. 1371/journal.pgph.0001743

Article Title: Universal varicella vaccination in Denmark: Modeling public health impact, age-shift, and cost-effectiveness

Image Caption: A) Total and B) breakthrough varicella incidence over time, by vaccination strategy. Panel A: Total varicella incidence, including natural and breakthrough cases, over 50 years after the start of universal childhood varicella vaccination. Panel B: Breakthrough varicella incidence over 50 years. In both panels, varicella incidence with strategies E and F were the same as for strategies C and D, respectively. Strategy A: V-MSD (12 months) + V-MSD (15 months); Strategy B: V-GSK (12 months) + V-GSK (15 months); Strategy C: V-MSD (15 months) + V-MSD (48 months); Strategy D: V-GSK (15 months) + V-GSK (48 months); Strategy E: V-MSD (15 months) + MMRV-MSD (48 months); Strategy F: V-GSK (15 months) + MMRV-GSK (48 months).

Image Credit: Burgess et al., 2023, PLOS Global Public Health, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/l icenses/by/4.0/)

Image Link: https://plos.io/3FYjWxX

Author Countries: Denmark, USA

Funding: This study was funded by Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. The funder provided support in the form of salaries or consulting fees for CB, SS, TL, CSL, and MP, but did not have any additional role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: I have read the journal’s policy and the authors of this manuscript have the following competing interest: MP and SS are employees of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and own stock in Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. CB is a contractor with Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and was compensated for her work. TL is an employee of MSD Denmark and owns stock in Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. CSL was paid an honorarium for consultation on this study.

