Newswise — (September 14, 2022 - Boston, MA) – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will honor Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, with the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2022 Career Achievement Award.

Dr. Fuster will receive this award September 17, at the 34th annual TCT scientific symposium, sponsored by CRF. The TCT Career Achievement award recognizes Dr. Fuster’s extraordinary contributions to the field of interventional cardiology and transformation of patient care through his career endeavors, research pursuits, and mentorship of others.

“I am grateful for this award and would like to recognize all the contributors who have inspired my work,” says Dr. Fuster. Dr. Fuster's contributions to cardiovascular medicine and the prevention and treatment of heart disease globally are unparalleled. He has 35 worldwide honorary degrees and is the most highly cited Spanish research scientist of all time, according to Google Scholar. He is an author of more than 900 scientific articles in international medical journals and has published two leading books on clinical cardiology and research. Dr. Fuster has received three of the most important awards from the National Institutes of Health and is the only cardiologist to have received the highest awards for research from the four leading international cardiology organizations: the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association (AHA), European Society of Cardiology, and Interamerican Society of Cardiology. He recently received Thailand’s Prince Mahidol Award in the field of Medicine, and this year, the AHA established the “Valentin Fuster Award for Innovation in Science” in his honor, naming him the first recipient.

Dr. Fuster is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), which ranks among the top cardiovascular journals in the world for its scientific impact. He serves as the General Director of the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC). Dr. Fuster is a past president of both the AHA and the World Heart Federation. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, where he served as chair of the Committee on Preventing the Global Epidemic of Cardiovascular Disease, and was a Council member of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Dr. Fuster was also President of the Training Program of the American College of Cardiology.

