Background: Value cocreation in health care (VCCH), mainly based on service-dominant logic, emphasizes that participants, including both patients and physicians, can effectively enroll in the health care value creation process. Effective VCCH is of great significance for realizing value-based health care and improving doctor-patient relationships. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of VCCH is critical. However, the current literature on VCCH is fragmented and not well studied.

Objective: The goal of the research is to investigate the antecedents, consequences, and dimensions of VCCH by systematically searching, selecting, summarizing, and evaluating relevant literature.

Methods: English-language articles on VCCH in the Web of Science, PubMed, and Scopus databases published from January 2008 to December 2019 were identified. The articles were screened using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses protocol, and the quality of studies included were appraised using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool.

Results: Out of the 181 publications initially identified through the bibliographic searches, 28 publications met the inclusion criteria. This review summarizes antecedents, consequences, and dimensions of VCCH, as well as possible associations among them. An integrative framework is also proposed for mapping the literature of VCCH grounded on social cognitive theory to reveal the whole process of VCCH.

Conclusions: The findings of this systematic review provide implications for continued development of VCCH and contribute to inspire more research in the future.