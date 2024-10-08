Newswise — Vanderbilt Health Rx Solutions (VHRxS) is launching a service to revolutionize the way specialty drug manufacturers and health systems collaborate to enhance patient care and optimize drug launches.

With a proven track record in helping health systems build, operate and sustain successful pharmacy programs, VHRxS’ new manufacturer consulting service will bridge the long-standing gap between specialty drug manufacturers and health systems to integrate efficient delivery networks for optimized drug launches and partnerships.

“VHRxS is harnessing its access to industry leaders and data analytics to actionable insights to drive informed decision-making and improved patient outcomes. Our comprehensive approach includes pre-drug launch and post-drug launch strategies, ensuring that every phase is meticulously planned and executed. This is the missing piece to optimize collaboration between drug manufacturers and health systems delivering effective and efficient outcomes,” said Cora Beth Enzor, PharmD, executive director, VHRxS.

VHRxS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is partnering with Vanderbilt Specialty Pharmacy, a dually accredited, advanced practice integrated health system specialty pharmacy serving VUMC patients who take specialty medications.

The novel service line is designed to tackle the challenges faced by manufacturers and health systems, which often operate in silos leading to redundant work and inefficiencies.

“Not only do you have to consider the strategy at launch, but you are continually reevaluating the strategy throughout the entire life cycle of the drug,” Enzor said. “By working with our team, we will do a deep dive into the entire process to identify barriers that threaten the optimization of the medication.”

The new consulting services will address these pain points by offering robust capabilities in understanding the provider journey, prescription journey, data capabilities and best practice sharing, said Elizabeth Cherry, PharmD, senior director of Trade Relations, Vanderbilt Specialty Pharmacy.

“As our industry works toward the future of innovative partnership, we believe that the silos our industry has constructed can be broken down and that by thinking outside the box, challenging the status quo and entering into a collaborative partnership directly with key stakeholders we can accomplish our common goal of caring for our patients,” Cherry said.

Enzor and Cherry formally launched the service at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.