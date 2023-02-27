Newswise — Dr. Thanavala is available for virtual or in-person interviews Monday, Feb. 27 or Tuesday, Feb 28. 

Press release: https://www.roswellpark.org/newsroom/202302-vaping-cbd-causes-more-severe-lung-damage-vaping-nicotine-roswell-park-study-shows

Link to her bio here.

Dr. Thanavala has been at the forefront of research on the health effects of vaping cannabinoids. In 2020 she led a team of researchers from Roswell Park and the National Center for Environmental Health at the Centers for Disease Control, who were first to report (in The New England Journal of Medicine) that a potentially fatal condition called EVALI — E-cigarette or Vaping use-Associated Lung Injury — was associated with vitamin E acetate, frequently used as a cutting agent in e-cigarette liquids containing THC, the psychoactive agent in cannabis.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Public Health Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Smoking
KEYWORDS
CBD e-cigarette vaping Vape cannabidiol Oxidative Stress Inflammation lung damage
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You