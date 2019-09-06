Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens
6-Sep-2019 5:05 PM EDT
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Expert Pitch
As more vaping-related deaths and heath concerns are continuing to rise in the United States, Susan Walley, M.D., pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and chair of the section on tobacco control for the American Academy of Pediatrics, can discuss a wide range of electronic and traditional cigarette use topics, including:
- Why children and teens are using e-cigarettes
- The damage e-cigarettes can cause to children and teens
- How parents can educate their children on vaping
- How parents can intervene on their children’s e-cigarette habits
- Teen tobacco usage
Walley is available for phone or live/taped interviews.