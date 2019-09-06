 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List
Next Article >

Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens

6-Sep-2019 5:05 PM EDT

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites

more news from this source
Expert Pitch
  • newswise-fullscreen Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens
    Newswise: Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens

    Credit: UAB Photo

    Susan Walley, pediatrician at UAB

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Expert Pitch

SECTION

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Public Health, Smoking
KEYWORDS
vaping, vaping illness, ecigarettes, Pediatrics, Children

As more vaping-related deaths and heath concerns are continuing to rise in the United States, Susan Walley, M.D., pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and chair of the section on tobacco control for the American Academy of Pediatrics, can discuss a wide range of electronic and traditional cigarette use topics, including:

  • Why children and teens are using e-cigarettes
  • The damage e-cigarettes can cause to children and teens
  • How parents can educate their children on vaping
  • How parents can intervene on their children’s e-cigarette habits
  • Teen tobacco usage

Walley is available for phone or live/taped interviews. The UAB News Studio is available for live or recorded HD video interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. The studio is equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews.

  • share-facebook-Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens
  • share-twitter-Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...

Chat now!