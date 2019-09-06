Vaping Expert, Pediatrician, Available to Discuss Concerning Deaths and Related Illnesses Affecting Teens

As more vaping-related deaths and heath concerns are continuing to rise in the United States, Susan Walley, M.D., pediatrician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and chair of the section on tobacco control for the American Academy of Pediatrics, can discuss a wide range of electronic and traditional cigarette use topics, including:

Why children and teens are using e-cigarettes

The damage e-cigarettes can cause to children and teens

How parents can educate their children on vaping

How parents can intervene on their children’s e-cigarette habits

Teen tobacco usage

Walley is available for phone or live/taped interviews. The UAB News Studio is available for live or recorded HD video interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. The studio is equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews.