Newswise — University of Bonn study shows where diversified farming also makes

economic sense



Where and how can diversified farming practices be put to profitable use in

order to boost both productivity and biodiversity? Researchers at the

University of Bonn have tackled this question in a study that has now been

published in “Communications Earth & Environment.”



Agriculture, like other sectors of the economy, is a profit-driven business.

Simple cultivation systems such as monocultures have therefore become firmly

established, because they promise higher returns. However, they are more

susceptible to diseases and parasites, which can cause total crop failure

among other things. Diversified cultivation practices such as mixed cropping

and crop rotation offer a sustainable alternative. It has already been

scientifically proven that they can be profitable, perhaps even more so than

monocultures. But under what conditions will these diversified farming

practices turn a profit? And how can they help to intensify agricultural

systems in a sustainable way?



A research team from the Center for Development Research at the University

of Bonn applied a method taken from ecology and used for modeling species

distribution to their study so that they could make predictions about where

in the world diversified farming practices could be profitable. To this end,

lead author Hannah Kamau, a doctoral student and member of Junior Professor

Lisa Biber-Freudenberger’s working group in the Innovation and Technology

for Sustainable Futures Transdisciplinary Research Area at the University of

Bonn, considered over 2,000 locations all over the world that were found to

have profitable diversified farming practices as well as socio-economic

conditions that determine profitability: population density, access to local

markets, electricity supply, gross domestic product per capita and

governance.



Hannah Kamau then predicted which other regions of the world had similar

conditions as the observed locations of profitable diversified farming

practices . Her predictions suggest that the Global North and parts of the

Global South that are close to urban centers are particularly suitable for

profitable diversified farming practices. “Developed infrastructure played a

key role in forecasting suitable areas,” she explains.



In addition to identifying potentially suitable regions, Kamau also

determined how production in each individual area could be increased

sustainably. “There are two approaches to boosting production,” she says.

“The first is extensification, which means expanding agricultural areas.

The other is intensification, i.e. ramping up cultivation density. Depending

on the region, diversified farming practices can help make both

extensification and intensification more sustainable. But each approach has

its risks.”



Which approach is more promising depends on the region in question.

Agricultural land in Western Europe, China, parts of India and Brazil as

well as Eastern Europe that is already being intensively farmed could

benefit from various forms of extensification such as incorporating mixed

planting and lowering the cultivation density. While areas in sub-Saharan

Africa and parts of Brazil, India,Tajikistan as well as Canada, and

Australia could benefit from intensification according to the study. Other

areas may be suitable for both options, such as most parts of West Africa.



Funding: The study was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education

and Research (BMBF) as part of the project entitled “At the Science Policy

Interface: LANd Use SYNergies and CONflicts within the framework of the 2030

Agenda” (LANUSYNCON) [01UU2002].



Publication: Hannah Kamau, Shahrear Roman, Lisa Biber-Freudenberger: “Nearly

half of the world is suitable for diversified farming for sustainable

intensification,” in “Communications Earth & Environment.” DOI:

https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-023-01062-3