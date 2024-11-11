Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO — Renowned vascular surgeon Anton N. Sidawy, MD, MPH, FACS, DFSVS, MAMSE, is the 2024-2025 President-Elect of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Alongside Dr. Sidawy, Anne C. Mosenthal, MD, FACS, was announced as First Vice-President-Elect, and Edward M. Barksdale Jr., MD, FACS, was announced as Second Vice-President-Elect. The announcements were made during the ACS Clinical Congress in San Francisco, California, at the Annual Business Meeting of Members on October 22, 2024.

Dr. Sidawy, a professor of surgery and the Lewis B. Saltz Chair of Surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., said the appointment “fills me with pride and the satisfaction that others see me as a passionate servant leader and consensus builder.”

A native of Syria, Dr. Sidawy immigrated to the U.S. at age 25 after earning his medical degree at the Aleppo University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his general surgery residency, including a year as administrative chief resident at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., as well as a fellowship in vascular surgery at Boston University Hospital in Massachusetts. He later earned a master’s degree in public health from George Washington University.

Dr. Sidawy’s career spans several decades and has been marked by numerous achievements. He has been a proliferative author, publishing many peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, book chapters, and delivering numerous national and international presentations. His areas of interest covered the clinical, research, and educational fields. He also served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Vascular Surgery; during his tenure, he launched two additional journals: Journal of Vascular Surgery-Venous and Lymphatic Disorders in 2013, and Journal of Vascular Surgery-Cases in 2015, both of which he served as founding editor-in-chief.

In addition to his editorial work, Dr. Sidawy has authored three influential textbooks, including Basic Science of Vascular Disease (1997), Diabetic Foot: Lower Extremity Arterial Disease and Limb Salvage (2006), and the 9th and 10th editions of Rutherford’s Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, released in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

His previous leadership positions include serving as a member of the Vascular Surgery Board of the American Board of Surgery and president of the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), Society for Clinical Vascular Surgery, and the Eastern Vascular Society, among others.

An ACS Fellow since 1987, Dr. Sidawy served as the President of the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of the ACS in 2000 and a member of the ACS Board of Governors (2001–2007) and the Board of Regents (2015–2024), serving as Chair of the Board of Regents from 2021–2022. He also led a joint effort by the ACS and the SVS to create the Vascular Verification Program, an ACS Quality Program that provides hospitals with critical oversight of their vascular surgery programs. He currently serves on the Steering Committee of the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

A firm proponent of the ACS mission to “heal all with skill and trust,” Dr. Sidawy said he envisions his year as President of the ACS will be focused on “working to the benefit of our Fellows and the surgical patients and to improve the practice environment and the quality of surgical care for all in the community at large.”

“Dr. Sidawy will bring tremendous expertise, compassion, and knowledge to the role of President in 2026. He is exceptionally skilled at building consensus and encouraging everyone to focus on advancing the mission of the ACS,” said Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Director & CEO of the ACS. “I look forward to working with him in the coming year as President-Elect and during his term as President to do all we can to improve the care of surgical patients.”

Vice-Presidents-Elects

Dr. Mosenthal, a trauma surgeon who is the chief academic officer at Beth Israel Lahey Health—Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, is the First Vice-President-Elect. Dr. Mosenthal has done pioneering work to advance palliative care into surgical practice and is a founding member, past Vice-Chair, and current Chair of the ACS Committee on Surgical Palliative Care. She also has held leadership roles in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, through which she has developed best practice guidelines for palliative care in trauma settings.

Dr. Barksdale, chief surgical officer at the Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance and a professor of surgery at the University of Chicago, both in Chicago, Illinois, is the Second Vice-President-Elect. He has contributed to many ACS committees for more than two decades, including most recently as a consultant to the Committee on Interprofessional Education and Practice. An expert in childhood cancer and chronic intestinal disease, Dr. Barksdale also worked closely with the mayor, chief of police, and other officials in Cleveland and throughout Ohio on successful antiviolence initiatives while serving as surgeon-in-chief at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital/University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

