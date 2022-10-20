Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 20, 2022) -- The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has selected leading vascular surgeon Donald Baril, MD, as director of the Vascular Surgery Fellowship Program. Baril, who joined Cedars-Sinai in 2020, aims to advance the academic medical center’s excellence in vascular care, research and education for current and future fellows.

“Our Vascular Surgery Fellowship Program offers postgraduate medical education for surgeons seeking a rigorous and dynamic education leading to a notable career in vascular surgery,” said Ali Azizzadeh, MD, director of the Division of Vascular Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai and associate dean of Faculty Affairs. “There’s no role more important than guiding and training the next generation of vascular surgeons, and no better leader to spearhead the effort than Dr. Baril.”

The Division of Vascular Surgery supports one of the largest population centers in the U.S., Los Angeles, home to more than 9 million people. The medical center’s service area includes more than 2.5 million people, making it an ideal environment for new surgeons to receive hands-on training.

“Our program offers comprehensive, state-of-the-art treatment for the full spectrum of vascular disorders treated by both open and endovascular procedures, which creates a robust educational experience for our trainees,” said Baril. “Our mission is to create a rich tradition of educating vascular surgeons on becoming leaders in this vigorous and dynamic field.”

According to Baril, the field of vascular surgery—a subspecialty centered on diseases of the arteries, veins and lymphatic circulation—has grown in popularity and prominence over the past decade. The Smidt Heart Institute Vascular Surgery Fellowship Program has also experienced tremendous growth over the past several years.

“We have the unique and rewarding opportunity to select the most qualified, skilled and driven fellows from across the nation,” said Baril.

Baril says he and the training team strive to produce not only technically sound surgeons and excellent clinicians, but also doctors who have a service-minded heart, team-first approach, and a “cool-under-fire” state of mind.

“Vascular surgeons have to be willing to help, and willing to work in unpredictable environments,” said Baril. “We are often the voice of reason—the firefighters of the hospital, if you will—and it has to be in our nature to roll with uncertainty while bringing our absolute best to the operating room.”

