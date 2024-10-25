Newswise — PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 -- Vesalio, a global thrombectomy company dedicated to advancing patient care across all vascular diseases, announces the initiation of a prospective, single-arm, multi-center study supporting the recently launched pVasc™ Thrombectomy System for non-surgically removing peripheral occlusions. This multidisciplinary clinical research initiative aims to collect real-world insights on the pVasc System in treating patients suffering from peripheral arterial occlusions (PAD) that may lead to acute limb ischemia (ALI).

Current thrombectomy tools encounter multiple challenges, including difficulty accessing smaller arteries, prolonged time to flow restoration, and the risk of distal embolization. The pVasc system, featuring next generation Drop Zone™ technology and a unique, low-profile design, is specifically engineered to address these limitations. The pVasc study will generate vital real-world evidence to support the optimization of revascularization techniques and outcomes for patients with PAD-related conditions such as ALI.

Vesalio will be attending the TCT Conference (Washington, D.C., Oct. 27-30), VIVA (Las Vegas, Nov. 3-6), and VEITH Symposium (New York, Nov. 19-23) in the coming weeks. These events provide Vesalio the opportunity to connect with leading vascular experts to discuss the pVasc™ Thrombectomy System for the treatment of PAD as well as the corresponding data collection plan.

"The recent launch of pVasc in the U.S. represents a major milestone in our commitment to innovating to improve patient outcomes in vascular occlusion," said Steve Rybka, CEO of Vesalio. "We expect the post-market collection of real-world data to further validate the capabilities of our technology in addressing the challenges of peripheral vascular disease. We continue to support physicians with both technology and data to achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients."