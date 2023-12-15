Newswise — On the heels of Veterans Day and extending through the end of 2023, Vets4Warriors announced the launch of a powerful PSA campaign in cities across the country, aimed at destigmatizing mental health challenges and providing unwavering support for active-duty or transitioning service members, veterans, and their families.

Comcast NBCUniversal is making Vets4Warriors’s new PSA available to its nationwide network through donated airtime.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support Vets4Warriors and their important mission to provide unwavering support for our service members, veterans, and their families,” said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “We recognize the significance of breaking down barriers surrounding mental health and providing essential resources for those who have dedicated their lives to our country.”

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind peer support network that provides live, free, confidential, 24/7, stigma-free, and personalized support for physical, mental, financial, and social issues faced by the military community. This includes service members and veterans of every generation and branch of service, as well as family members.

Staffed by veterans, Vets4Warriors utilizes the Reciprocal Peer Support Wellness (RPS) model, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and understanding.

The heart of the PSA campaign lies in promoting the message that no one should face their struggles alone. The initiative intends to break down barriers to seeking assistance, emphasizing the importance of seeking help “upstream” before crises occur. The first PSA video, featuring real veterans, highlights the power of human connection and the significance of reaching out for support during challenging times. View the PSA here.

“We believe that every individual who has served our country deserves access to reliable and compassionate support,” said Major General Mark Graham, executive director of Vets4Warriors. “Through this PSA campaign, we aspire to bridge the gap between members of the military community and the resources they need, fostering a culture of understanding and support that extends beyond Veterans Day.”

As the campaign extends throughout the year, Vets4Warriors invites all individuals, especially those within the military community, to discover the power of connection and promote a culture of mutual support and understanding.