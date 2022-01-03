Newswise — Piscataway, NJ – Vets4Warriors (V4W), which provides live, 24/7 peer support to service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers, has launched a new billboard at 1500 Broadway in Times Square so every veteran, service member, military family member, and caregiver knows they are never alone.

For every local and traveler from around the world alike, V4W is making the ultimate shout out in Times Square so every member of the US military community, regardless of where they are in the world, knows that someone is there for them.

The digital billboard features a 10 second animation that loops every 10 minutes. The 1500 Broadway Spectacular lives at the corner of Broadway and West 43rd street.

“Reaching our nation’s veterans, military service members, and their families to ensure they know a veteran peer is available to answer their call 24/7 is invaluable to the health of our nation” said General Mark Graham (Retired), V4W Executive Director. “Raising awareness among the countless numbers of people that pass-through Times Square will help ‘get the word out’ and hopefully inform countless others who may not be aware this national resource exists. The General continued, “Helping those who have served before they reach the point of crisis is our mission, and we invite every member of the military community to call us anytime: 855-838-8255”.

This year, Vets4Warriors is celebrating their 10th Anniversary, having provided 10 years of consecutive live, 24/7 peer support to service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers. Staffed by veterans from all branches, and supported by licensed clinicians, every call is answered within 30 seconds. Vets4Warriors is the leading national military peer support and resource connection network, and the only 24/7 program staffed by veterans.

Vets4Warriors launched on December 13, 2011. The Vets4Warriors network was originally designed to assist active-duty soldiers and their families 24/7 as they coped with the rigors of military life. Vets4Warriors is part of a comprehensive support effort for service members and their families seeking assistance dealing with issues ranging from suicidal thoughts, stress reactions, and post-traumatic stress disorder to marital and financial matters, soldiers transitioning into and out of the military, and more. Vets4Warriors’ program services were expanded to include veterans and their families in 2015 and have continued to grow each year.

Today, Vets4Warriors serves the entire military community, from those who have just put on the uniform to the caregiver of veterans who have long since stopped wearing a uniform. Our ‘Reciprocal Peer Support’© model was nationally recognized as a best practice by the Defense Center of Excellence (DCoE, 2011) and a recipient of the American Psychiatric Association Silver Award for Service Achievement (APA 2018).

Connecting with a Vets4Warriors peer is easier now than ever, made possible through phone, online chat, email, text, social media, and mobile app (coming soon). The Vets4Warriors Network provides services to over 3000 individuals receiving ongoing peer support, 750 new callers each month, 2,000 contacts per week, and over 644,000 contacts made to date. The Vets4Warriors 10 year story would not be possible without the all veteran staff that works 24/7, including weekends and holidays, to provide solutions, and our strategic value partnerships in the public and private sectors, that provides funding and resources.

To learn more about Vets4Warriors, who we are, who we serve, and how we help, please visit www.Vets4Warriors.com