We invite you to a “pop-up meeting” to share data on the most successful news releases posted on Newswise from earlier in the year and identify patterns to see what made them stand out.

We look forward to hearing your insights from your experience in media relations.





What: A Discussion on Compelling News Release Creation

When: Oct 12, 2023 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM EDT

Who: Craig Jones, Newswise Editor-in-Chief and fellow communicator

Where: Zoom room https://newswiselive.zoom.us/j/4342961000

Register here

TRANSCRIPT

Jessica: Things like, how many research articles do you distribute in a year? Approximately? You know, what would be the number? Is it maybe zero to 10? Is it 10 to 30? Or is it larger, like maybe up to 50 to 100? If you want to chat that, that would be great. And we could just get a sense for everyone. You know, how much research news you are distributing currently?

Craig: Hmm 3050

Jessica: Thank you, Jacqueline.

And I know that sometimes it's even hard to know how much there are sometimes we talk for at newswise. About per month, because it's easier to think about it on a monthly basis and then just elaborate on that. So great. Yeah, seems like a number of people are distributing a large quantity. So that's great. Of those research releases, are you able often - and this is fairly, you know, it doesn't need to be exact numbers, but fairly often are you able to put those releases out under embargo?

I guess we can just do Yes/No. Depends on the journal. So we know that and often we are protected. Newswise, we don't see that complication of, you know, the timings and the publication dates. You have already organized that by the time it comes to Newswise so yeah, it can be very complicated.

Right, great, thank you for that. That's interesting, yeah, different organizations have different needs. So another question I would have is how, again, kind of subjective, like, how much time within your process of writing the news release would you spend on the title? Is it comparing to the overall news release? Is it a small amount of time? Is it kind of last thing or is it a very important component to your releases?

Craig: Very important, yeah.

Jessica: Good. Good to hear.

Yeah, yes, that's good. That's what we've found. And we'll be talking a little bit about it. And I want to just see how much to what extent people would agree with us. So I'm glad. That's what we see on Newswise, and we'll show you examples and specifics of that.

So Craig and I will go through kind of what are the the top articles and what are the takeaways that we can get from these then looking at them by kind of segments, what were most viewed by reporters what were most viewed over all by all of our audiences, which include reporters, the public, professionals. When we talk about reporters, those are people who are logged in reporters, so they have PressPasses with Newswise and they have logged in so that we can measure how many people have seen it, but if they don't log in, we can't. So sometimes they fall within overall views. Then third area's most viewed by topic, like by our topics. Our four large topics are medicine, science, life which is the social sciences, and business. And so we'll look at within those segments, which ones are the most effective, and then are viewed, and then the most viewed overall but amongst all segments. And what tips Can we take away from all of those aspects? So the most viewed by reporters in 2023, again, this is an AI generated image, but was “Even Warms Get the Munchies” by the University of Oregon. And what I would say, related to this is that, first of all, so 76 reporters viewed it. Total views were 1170. So it wasn't a huge number of total views overall by like a general audience, but it was covered in like Vice and the Washington Post, and more and many more outlets. One thing that we can take away from this is that, first of all, that the title is short and compelling and interesting and kind of fun. That we see as a common element amongst the most effective and successful news releases. So also, in terms of the news itself, the University of Oregon did a great job of translating that science. So I included the original article title, which is the conserved endocannabinoid and demise… I can't read it even practically, modulates olfactory sensitivity to induce hedonic feeding in C. elegans. So that probably would not get a lot of interest, and so I'd love to see kind of how there's that translation from the research article to the news release.

Any questions or thoughts or ideas about this, please, like I said, please feel free to jump in, unmute yourself, make a comment. If not, I will go to the next, which is the most viewed overall article. This was viewed by all audiences the most times. And it had 193,508 views since April. And as you can see, the topic is very applicable and it's one of the topics that's a lot in the news about Alzheimer's and also sleeping. So the two in combination are problems for large number of people. It was viewed by 40 reporters. So there was not the same level of kind of success, but it still was successful. And it generated about 20 clips, 20 pieces of coverage in the media. But what was, I think, the biggest takeaway from this particular article, was the combination with a live event. We interviewed the researcher, live on Zoom like here and invited reporters to be able to ask questions. And so we had first the news release that went out and then the transcript in the video about to the interview that we're about the news release. And we connected the two of them together. So kind of how can a news event that is fairly big, be packaged with a variety of things. And that's one of the newer things that we're seeing that's really effective. So like, whether it's a live event or a press conference, or in addition to pitching the expert some way or another type of multimedia, packaging it with more, especially when it's one of those great stories. So next topic Craig is going to go over the top articles by topic.

Craig: Yeah, thank you, Jessica. Hi, everybody. Welcome to our webinar on the creation. So we're looking at the top articles by section as Jessica mentioned, we break down the news into these four basic sections medical, science, life and business. And the top article medical article reported views was “Can the Lingering Effects of a Mild Case of COVID-19 Change Your Brain?” and I would say, you know, this article was issued by the American Academy of Neurology, and it received over 1000 unique reporter views. It was posted under embargo for about three days, so that means that just our logged in reporters can view it. And they had time to, you know, work on their stories, you know, before the embargo, and then publish them once that expires. The headline’s about 71 characters long, we recommend keeping it 70 or below. This is pretty close to it, so I'll give them a pass. It's a great headline, and I think it will attracts readers because you know, it's such a heat, that's it's such a huge topic, that still very relevant now as people are suffering from long COVID. The lead is simple inside in the release itself, and it states the conclusion right at the top of the release, which I think helps explain what it's about right away. The lead is people with long COVID, who experience anxiety and depression months after a mild case of COVID-19 may have brain changes that affect the function and structure of the brain, according to a preliminary study. So I think that is pretty direct and there's no skirting around that and I think that puts what we call the newspaper right at the top of the release. Second release, the top one in science is “Lubrication science: why does chocolate make you feel so good? Yes well, it’s kind of obvious why it’s so popular. And this article was placed both in science and med, because it's one of those topics that kind of falls into both of them. Right? It’s that implications that might attract reporters covering health issues, and just the hard science reporters. And this article, I think it's catching, appeals to general readers, as I said, and even though it contains the words “lubrication science”, the news peg is stated clearly in the first few sentences “scientists found physical process that takes the place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten. As chocolate changes from a solid into a smooth emotion that many people find totally irresistible.” So naturally, you can guess why this was so popular. It's a topic science analysis on a phenomenon everyone enjoys. It had a lot of coverage, including in The Guardian and BBC News. The top life article “Yes, it's true - a walk in the woods actually helps with anxiety and depression.” Yeah, although this headline is 79 characters long, it recognizes the feeling, you know, we all experienced and kind of capitalized on that by questioning it and phrasing it as a question or an answer to your question. “Yes, it's true”, that a walk in the woods, you know, helps your mental health basically. The article was written for a wide general audience on this important trending topic of mental health. And the last we've got the business, top business article “When Taxes Go Up, Executives Increase Profits from Insider Trading”. Headline is to the point, one of the reporters that covered it, one of many reporters that covered it was the senior contributor at Forbes. I know that the article had a great quote from the researcher in it that provided background to the research. He mentioned the study stems from a long standing interest in how taxes affect executive compensation. Alright, those are the three. Can we go to the next slide please?

All right. So here we go. We have the next slide. Okay, we're looking at the top viewed articles on Newswise period as far as individual views. The first one, that's something like over 46,000 unique people looking at this headline. Not all these headlines are below 70 characters, that's true, but they are, I think, concise and to the point and there's no question of what these articles are about. Interesting note, though, none of these articles were under embargo. However, when you look at the top stories, by media views, actual reporters, mostly all the stories were embargoed. So that's a good takeaway, I think from that. The first story about COVID and blood clot. Naturally, this is a big topic, especially those concerns, you know, skeptical of vaccines, and we're familiar with that, and you know, have that as a trending news topic. And it focuses on, you know, the vaccine safety. It’s a very popular topic. I think what's interesting is the word “possible” is placed in the headline and I think that is more important as ever, when you're talking about this kind of thing. The hobbies and healthy habits surge during the pandemic This headline is straightforward and short. It's under 59 characters. There's so much news on substance orders and bad habits picked up during the shunning years I call it, like 2021, when we were all staying home, but what about, there is not many news about the good side of that, and some of the positive habits that people picked up. So naturally this article was popular, and it puts a positive spin on that kind of divisive topic. The next one, “Uganda's anti homosexuality, Bill threatens HIV progress.” This was interesting because this is not your typical research results release, but it advocated for something. We refer to these type of releases as a policy. They're usually connected to like an op-ed, or an opinion piece that's in an academic journal, or conference that, you know, say doctors are taking a position on. This article was very timely, because it came out in May, shortly after Uganda passed that controversial anti homosexuality bill. So, and we also pitched this directly, this was great, because we pitched this directly to reporters covering homosexuality, HIV, to reporters in Africa using our Select service. So we were able to pitch to them directly. And the last “Study Identifies Pitfall, Solutions for Using AI to Predict Opioid Disorder.” This is interesting, because it’s another cross-section, this one went from med and science again, because it deals in health and the engineering tech side. And unlike other releases, this one offers solutions to the problem, which is in the expand, and I think that helped attract attention. And the last one, here we go, the immune resilience one. This is another release that kind of falls into the COVID and other infectious diseases and immunity, a big topic. And, you know, this new concept of immune resilience is pretty interesting and I recommend checking it out. But that's reason why I think it was so popular. That about covers all those big top articles. I hope this helped. And go ahead, Jessica, I'll let you take it away.

Jessica: Yeah, so now we're kind of just moving into what the takeaways are. And we specifically wanted to have kind of a short session, short and sweet. We know how busy you all are, and so some of these takeaways I hope will be, can be, immediately beneficial. As you heard us discuss kind of the headlines. That's the number one topic that we see. Because in order to get into the research, the headline needs to be something that someone finds interesting. So that usually is the door to bringing them into the story. Again, as Craig mentioned, a lot of them are below 70 characters, especially for the ones related to the highest media coverage and interest on our website. And then another aspect is that Google search results prioritize I think it's like 60 to 70 characters so that is also helpful for SEO. Several of the headlines were questions, which is also good for Google and can be helpful to show up as kind of a response to one of those questions that someone might have on a on a Google search. There were also, I think in general, there are no institution names or people's names, researchers names included in the titles. We know that sometimes a lot of institutions feel like they have to do that, but it is at least you know, maybe it can be done through on your own site that way, but on Newswise if you can change the title to take out the name of the organization that's very important. And for, of course, the most important part probably, is the compelling nature of headlines, but they're interesting or witty, fun. Reference: sex, drugs, or rock and roll. That's usually the topic - used to be. Now it's COVID and other other issues, so -

Craig: Vaccines

Jessica: Vaccines, yes. So the second topic would be the most to media, and that doesn't necessarily mean an image or just a video, like I had mentioned, it could be the live event, could be the transcript along with the video, it could be an interview of the researcher, it could be the B roll, all of that helpful information for the various types of outlets. Three are the embargoes, which like the titles, we probably set a lot about that today. And, you know, I can understand how for some, that's not really something that you would do, but if you can, it's extremely helpful. I would even go to say, you know, some of a lot of those overall, popular stories with readers that had the most views, maybe they had the most views because they didn't really have a lot of media coverage. So people were coming to Newswise to read about them. I don't know if that's the case and I think we need to look more into that, but if there is embargo, and it gives the reporter time to cover it, you know, as muchly time as you have is ideal. About 100% of the med articles in the top reporter views were under embargo. 80% of the science articles were under embargo. 80% of the life articles were under embargo, and 0% of the business articles were under embargo. So it's also I think more, in the business research, they don't use embargo so much. Maybe they should though. For all the citations, all of the articles with the most reported views had citations. Even if that citation link, and it has a link to the journal article, even if it is behind a paywall, it's fine. The reporter can request to see additional information from the journal. If you would like to include a PDF, you can do that as well. Five, researcher quotes. So some of the really good articles had good quotes from the researchers. And that's extremely helpful and kind of brings like, the worms get the munchies too, they had kind of really good human quotes from the researcher that were interesting. So six, the multiple releases. Like the most popular article that had both the release plus, the event and a release about the event. There is no rule that you can only have one release. So it could be a release, it could be then an expert pitch, it could be an event, it could be multiple things. So that's another option. Seven, and I find this extremely important, is that translation of science to be able to make it interesting, and not lose the value of the science. So that is extremely important in some of the better papers that had the most media interest. The releases, sorry.

So that is everything. Thank you. It's 2:28 and I think we're on time. I don't want to keep you too long, but I would like to, again, say thank you for being here and taking your time. And I just, you know, anyone who is here, we would like to offer you the ability to distribute and try this out. And we're happy to have a strategic session with a particular article, and recommend whatever you think would be best or you know, using the variety of services that we can call on. So we're happy to do that. Please, you can email me [email protected] or Craig or anyone, info@newswise, whatever you prefer. So I hope it was helpful. Any feedback would be great. And if you want something else or to know about something else in more detail, that would be wonderful to know for our next event.

Craig: Right.

Jessica: Thank you all.