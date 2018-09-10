Jeffrey Eugenides and Zadie Smith Discuss Their Works--Sept. 13 at NYU

New York University Creative Writing Program will host authors Jeffrey Eugenides and Zadie Smith on Thurs., Sept. 13, 7 p.m. as part of its Fall 2018 Reading Series.

Eugenides is the author of the novels The Virgin Suicides, Middlesex, and The Marriage Plot. His most recent book, the story collection Fresh Complaint, was published in 2017. He taught creative writing at Princeton for many years before joining the NYU Creative Writing Program in fall 2018 as a tenured full professor and the Lewis and Loretta Glucksman Professor in American Letters.

Smith, senior faculty member of the NYU Creative Writing Program, was born in north-west London in 1975. She is the author of the novels White Teeth, The Autograph Man, On Beauty, and Swing Time. She has also published two essay collections, Changing My Mind and Feel Free, which was published earlier this year.

The authors, who will discuss their works, will be introduced by Deborah Landau, director of NYU's Creative Writing Program.

The event will take place at NYU's School of Law, Greenberg Lounge, 40 Washington Square South.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 212.998.8816 or visit www.cwp.fas.nyu.edu.