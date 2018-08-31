NIH Director Francis S. Collins to Deliver ENDO 2019 Presidential Plenary

Newswise — WASHINGTON— The Endocrine Society has confirmed the plenary program speaker line-up for ENDO 2019, the world's largest event for endocrine science and medicine. This year features a presidential plenary from Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world. Other noteworthy speakers are Robert Califf, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine and former Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, and Cori Bargmann, Ph.D., Rockefeller University and head of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s science work.



Collins is a renowned speaker and talented physician-geneticist noted for his landmark discoveries of disease genes. He’s well known for his leadership of the international Human Genome Project, and he previously served as the director of the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute. He will kick off the event with his presidential plenary on translating whole genome data to disease, and the rest of the sessions will cover other innovative topics like neuroendocrinology, big data, nuclear receptor signaling, and hormone science. Here’s a preview of this year’s most cutting-edge sessions (Please note: this is not the full list):





Presidential Plenary: Whole Genome Approaches to Unraveling Diseases

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, NIH, Bethesda, Md.

Utilizing Big Data in Science and Clinical Care

Cori Bargmann, Ph.D. Rockefeller University, New York, N.Y., and head of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s science work

Robert Califf, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, N.C., and former FDA Commissioner

Gene Editing and Stem Cells: Using Reproductive Technology for Early Disease Treatment

Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, Ph.D., Salk Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

Novel Therapeutic Targets in Metabolic Disease and Cancer

Myles Brown, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass.

Hormone Science to Health: The Endocrine Society Goes to the National Academy of Sciences

Barbara B. Kahn, M.S., M.D., Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Mass.

Targeting Senescent Cells in Aging and Disease

Jan M. van Deursen, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.





ENDO 2019 is being held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention center in New Orleans, La., from March 23-26, 2019. The extensive program will feature advanced endocrine science, poster and Meet-the-Professor sessions, and the newest products and technologies at ENDOExpo.



Abstract submission opens today, and early registration opens October 25, 2018. Check the event page regularly for updates: https://www.endocrine.org/endo2019.

