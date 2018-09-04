Announcing the TCT 2018 Press Conference Schedule

Newswise — NEW YORK – September 4, 2018 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the press conference schedule for late-breaking trials and late-breaking clinical science that will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018 scientific symposium. TCT, the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place September 21-25 in San Diego, California.

Late-breaking trials and clinical science will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Saturday, September 22; Sunday, September 23; Monday, September 24; and Tuesday, September 25.

The complete agenda for TCT 2018 is also available online. Browse through a wide array of topics and learn more about individual sessions, presentations, and faculty on the TCT Web site.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Moderator: Roxana Mehran, MD

Discussants: David J. Cohen, MD, MSc; Antonio Colombo, MD; Michael R. Jaff, DO; Sahil A. Parikh, MD; Sunil V. Rao, MD

7:30 AM

IMPERIAL: A Randomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents for Treatment of Femoropopliteal Artery Lesions

William A. Gray, MD

7:45 AM

BIONYX: A Randomized Trial Evaluating an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Clemens von Birgelen, MD, PhD

8:00 AM

ReCre8: A Randomized Trial Evaluating a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Pieter R. Stella, MD, PhD

8:15 AM

LEADERS FREE II: Evaluation of a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in High Bleeding-Risk Patients With One-Month Dual Antiplatelet Therapy

Mitchell W. Krucoff, MD

8:30 AM

TALENT: A Randomized Trial Evaluating an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Patrick W. Serruys, MD, PhD

8:45 AM

SORT OUT IX: A Randomized Trial Comparing a Polymer-Free Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent With an Ultra-Thin Strut Bioresorbable Polymer-Based Drug-Eluting Stent in an All-Comers Patient Population

Lisette Okkels Jensen, MD, DMSci, PhD

Sunday, September 23, 2018

7:30 AM - 9:15 AM

Moderator: Ori Ben-Yehuda, MD

Discussants: Mayra Guerrero, MD; Martin B. Leon, MD; Michael J. Mack, MD; Jeffrey J. Popma, MD; Molly Szerlip, MD

7:30 AM

COAPT: A Randomized Trial of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Leaflet Approximation in Patients With Heart Failure and Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Gregg W. Stone, MD

7:45 AM

REDUCE-FMR: A Sham-Controlled Randomized Trial of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Indirect Annuloplasty in Patients With Heart Failure and Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Horst Sievert, MD

8:00 AM

SOLVE-TAVI: A 2x2 Randomized Trial of Self-Expandable vs Balloon-Expandable Valves and General vs Local Anesthesia in Patients Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

Holger Thiele, MD

8:15 AM

PADN-5: A Randomized Trial of Pulmonary Artery Denervation in Patients With Combined Pre- and Postcapillary Pulmonary Hypertension

Shao-Liang Chen, MD

8:30 AM

PARTNER VALVE-IN-VALVE: Late Follow-up After Treatment of Failing Surgical Aortic Bioprosthetic Valves With a Balloon-Expandable Transcatheter Heart Valve

John G. Webb, MD

8:45 AM

Prosthesis-Patient Mismatch: Incidence, Predictors, and Outcome of Prosthesis-Patient Mismatch After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Howard C. Herrmann, MD

9:00 AM

TRIVALVE: Evaluation of Edge-to-Edge Valve Repair for Symptomatic Tricuspid Regurgitation

Jörg Hausleiter, MD

Monday, September 24, 2018

7:30 AM - 9:15 AM

Moderator: Juan F. Granada, MD

Discussants: C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD; Morton J. Kern, MD; Akiko Maehara, MD; Mark Reisman, MD

7:30 AM

FAST-FFR: Accuracy of Fractional Flow Reserve Derived From Coronary Angiography

William F. Fearon, MD

7:45 AM

LRP: Assessment of Coronary Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Imaging to Detect Vulnerable Plaques and Vulnerable Patients

Ron Waksman, MD

8:00 AM

OAC ALONE: A Randomized Trial of Oral Anticoagulation With vs Without Single Antiplatelet Therapy in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation Beyond One Year After Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation

Yukiko Nakano, MD, PhD

8:15 AM

ULTIMATE: A Randomized Trial of Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance of Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in an All-Comers Patient Population

Junjie Zhang, MD

8:30 AM

SYNTAXES: Ten-Year Follow-up From a Randomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents vs Bypass Surgery in Patients With Left Main and Triple Vessel Disease

Daniel J.F.M. Thuijs, MD, PhD

8:45 AM

MAIN-COMPARE: Ten-Year Follow-up From a Nonrandomized Trial of Drug-Eluting Stents vs Bypass Surgery in Patients With Left Main Disease

Seung-Jung Park, MD, PhD

9:00 AM

PREPARE-CALC: A Randomized Trial of High-speed Rotational Atherectomy Prior to Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in Severely Calcified Coronary Lesions

Gert Richardt, MD, PhD

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

7:30 AM – 9:15 AM

Moderator: Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM

Discussants: Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH; George D. Dangas, MD, PhD; Cindy L. Grines, MD; Felix Mahfoud, MD; Renu Virmani, MD

7:30 AM

ABSORB IV: A Blinded Randomized Trial of a Polymeric Everolimus-Eluting Bioresorbable Scaffold in an Expanded Patient Population Using Optimized Technique

Gregg W. Stone, MD

7:45 AM

COMPARE ABSORB: A Randomized Trial of a Polymeric Everolimus-Eluting Bioresorbable Scaffold in High-Risk and Complex Lesions

Pieter C. Smits, MD, PhD

8:00 AM

RADIOSOUND-HTN: A Three-Arm Randomized Trial of Different Renal Denervation Devices and Techniques in Patients With Resistant Hypertension

Philipp Lurz, MD, PhD

8:15 AM

CorMicA: A Randomized Trial of Invasive Coronary Function Testing in Patients With Angina and Nonobstructive Coronary Artery Disease

Tom J. Ford, MBChB

8:30 AM RESET: Seven-Year Follow-up From a Randomized Trial of Sirolimus-Eluting vs Everolimus-Eluting Stents in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Hiroki Shiomi, MD, PhD

8:45 AM

NEOPRO: Nonrandomized Comparison of Two Transcatheter Heart Valve in Patients With Severe Aortic Stenosis

Azeem Latib, MB, BCh

9:00 AM

PORTICO I: One-Year Outcomes With a Self-Expanding, Repositionable Transcatheter Heart Valve in Patients With Severe Aortic Stenosis

Lars Søndergaard, MD, DMSc

