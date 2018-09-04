 
Stem Cell Models, Estimating Risk without Animals, and More Featured in September 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Issue Also Contains Papers on Comparative Toxicogenomics and AOPs; Structural Alerts for Molecular Initiating Events; Machine Versus Animal Models; and Pesticides and Asthma

Toxicological Sciences, Volume 165 Issue 1, September 2018

Asthma, Emergency Medicine, Stem Cells, Environmental Health, Ethics and Research Methods, Local - Virginia, Local - DC Metro, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • Society Of Toxicology, toxicological sciences, Toxicogenomics, Toxicology, Toxicity Testing,
  • Asthma, Pesticide Exposure, Animal Models, Neurotoxicity, pluripotent stem (iPS) cells ,
  • adverse outcome pathway
    • Newswise — Three contemporary reviews and two historical perspectives on stem cell methods and models in toxicology celebrate the 20th anniversary of Toxicological Sciences, as well as lead off the September 2018 issue. The issue also features papers on structural alerts for molecular initiating events; comparative toxicogenomics and AOPs; machine versus animal models; pesticides and asthma; and estimating risk without animals.

    Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 165, Issue 1 include:

    Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.

