Presidential History Scholar Available to Discuss Similarities in Trump, Nixon White Houses

As potential legal issues mount against President Trump, Dr. Dean Kotlowski, professor of history at Salisbury University, recalls similar controversies faced by President Richard Nixon in the early 1970s prior to his impeachment.



A U.S. presidential scholar, Kotlowski is available to speak with reporters regarding the similarities between the Trump and Nixon White Houses and to provide historical analysis regarding current issues.



The author of the acclaimed book Nixon’s Civil Rights: Politics, Principle and Policy, Kotlowski was one of four scholars commended by the National Archives in 2017 for his work preceding the reopening of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. A Fulbright Scholar, he also has spoken about Nixon and other cultural aspects of the 1970s for C-SPAN, National Public Radio and other media.



