Thirteen New Fellows Named for Cell Biology Society

Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to present its cohort of 13 new Fellows for 2018.

“The ASCB Fellows program seeks to recognize the wide range of the Society’s membership. Our Fellows represent not only an elite group of scientists who have contributed significantly to the field of cell biology but also to individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the mission of the Society throughout their careers,” said Erika Shugart, the chief executive officer for ASCB.

Election as a Fellow of ASCB is an honor bestowed upon ASCB members by their peers. The list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council. The new cohort of ASCB Fellows will be formally recognized before the keynote speech at the 2018 ASCB|EMBO Meeting in San Diego, Dec. 8-12.