Thirteen New Fellows Named for Cell Biology Society
Released: 6-Sep-2018 8:00 AM EDT
American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)
Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to present its cohort of 13 new Fellows for 2018.
“The ASCB Fellows program seeks to recognize the wide range of the Society’s membership. Our Fellows represent not only an elite group of scientists who have contributed significantly to the field of cell biology but also to individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the mission of the Society throughout their careers,” said Erika Shugart, the chief executive officer for ASCB.
Election as a Fellow of ASCB is an honor bestowed upon ASCB members by their peers. The list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council. The new cohort of ASCB Fellows will be formally recognized before the keynote speech at the 2018 ASCB|EMBO Meeting in San Diego, Dec. 8-12.
- Ueli Aebi; Biozentrum University of Basel, Switzerland; member since 1980
- Charles Asbury; University of Washington; member since 2005
- Juan Bonifacino; National Institute of Child Health and Human Development/NIH; member since 1990
- Trisha Davis; University of Washington; member since 1998
- Ron Kopito; Stanford University; member since 1983
- Mary Lee Ledbetter; College of the Holy Cross; member since 1976
- Vivek Malhotra; Center for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain; member since 1991
- Enrique Rodriguez-Boulan; Weill Cornell Medicine; member since 1980
- Joseph Sanger; SUNY Upstate Medical University; member since 1969
- Kimberly Tanner; San Francisco State University; member since 1996
- Claire Walczak; Indiana University Bloomington; member since 1990
- Matt Welch; University of California, Berkeley; member since 1994
- George Witman; University of Massachusetts Medical School; member since 1970