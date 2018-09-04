 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Fred Hutch Tip Sheet: Next-generation CAR T-cell immunotherapies; rural-urban cancer care disparities; organizing chromosomes in egg and sperm cells

Article ID: 699983

Released: 4-Sep-2018 7:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Cell Biology, Immunology, Respiratory Diseases and Disorders
KEYWORDS
  • small-cell lung cancer, SCLC, CREBBP, Pracinostat, Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors,
  • HDAC, Hdac Inhibitors, immune system memories, signal immune system, Stanley Riddell,
  • Stan Riddell, Joe Unger, Next-generation CAR T-cell immunotherapies, next-gen CAR T-cell, rural-urban cancer care disparities,
  • cancer care disparities, Urban-Rural divide, Dr. Gerald Smith, Mridula Nambiar, spontaneous miscarriage
  • + Show More

    • Precision Oncology

    Potential path to a targeted treatment for small-cell lung cancer
    Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is the most aggressive and deadly form of lung cancer. A new report published in Cancer Discovery examined one of the most frequently mutated genes associated with SCLC, called CREBBP. Fred Hutch researchers found that when the CREBBP gene is active, it acts as a tumor suppressor. They also found that Pracinostat, a histone deacetylase inhibitor drug (HDAC) already in clinical trials for other cancers, was particularly effective against SCLC tumors lacking functional CREBBP.
    Media contact: Tom Kim, tomkim@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6240

     

    Immunotherapy

    Decoding your immune system’s memories
    A study published by Fred Hutch scientists in the journal eLife suggests the possibility of deciphering the hidden messages that our immune systems have recorded. If researchers can learn to decode this concealed knowledge, it could have enormous potential for diagnosis and treating disease. Examining genes in immune cells called T cells, the team showed that they could detect clear patterns among different individuals, and these patterns appeared to hint at previous exposures and shared genetic traits.
    Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

     

    Cancer Immunotherapy

    Want to make better T-cell therapies? First, figure out how they work.
    In the first comprehensive study of its kind, led by Fred Hutch’s Dr. Stanley Riddell, scientists have mapped out how a critical design choice affects the way chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs, signal immune system attack and how well cells carrying these CARs can eradicate cancer in mice. Findings, published in Science Signaling, will inform the next generations of CAR T-cell immunotherapy.
    Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

     

    Cancer Care Delivery and Disparities

    Closing the rural-urban cancer survival gap
    When rural and urban patients receive identical care, differences in survival rates virtually vanish. Historically, cancer patients in rural areas have died at significantly higher rates. Fred Hutch’s Dr. Joseph Unger led the SWOG study, which involved colleagues in a network of cancer researchers from 47 states.
    Media contact: Sandy Van, svan2@fredhutch.org, 808.526.1708

     

    Reproductive Molecular Biology

    Protein plays traffic cop during sex-cell formation
    A study published in Molecular Cell by Fred Hutch researchers solved an 88-year-old mystery: how cells shield a specific segment of DNA so that sex cells – eggs or sperm in humans – end up with the right number of molecules. The study, led by Dr. Gerald Smith and Dr. Mridula Nambiar, sheds light on what may have gone awry when cells end up with too many or too few chromosomes, which can lead to spontaneous miscarriage or certain developmental disorders.
    Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

      

    August Recognitions

    Researchers at Fred Hutch are often recognized for their work. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful to the awarding organizations. 

     

    # # #

     

    At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Fred Hutch’s pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer. An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation’s first National Cancer Institute-funded cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women’s Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!