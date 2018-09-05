FSMB Foundation Mini-Grants up to $5,000 Now Available

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 5, 2018)- The FSMB Foundation – the philanthropic arm of the Federation of State Medical Boards - has widened its grantmaking with a new program that supports the work of diverse research and educational projects through “mini-grants” of up to $5,000 each. The grants are designed to encourage research or educational efforts that increase awareness and understanding of trends and issues impacting medical regulation, as well as patient safety and health care quality overall.

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 each to support projects focused on such regulatory topics as physician competency, skills assessment, ethical conduct in medical practice, licensing and disciplinary issues, continuing education effectiveness, and physician workforce planning.

Preference for the grants is given to researchers who plan to submit their findings for publication in academic journals, including the Journal of Medical Regulation.

“The grants are ideal for those who are conducting research, creating educational materials or establishing pilot programs,” said FSMB Foundation President Janelle A. Rhyne, MD. “The Foundation is especially interested in supporting projects that analyze physician licensure and disciplinary data, physician demographic and workforce trends and emerging issues with ethical or professional implications for physicians.”

“We hope these grants will encourage the publishing of a more robust pipeline of evidence-based analysis of issues that are helping shape medicine’s future,” Dr. Rhyne said. “We want to ensure that medical boards have the most up-to-date, analytically sound evidence available to help them as they make decisions on state board policies and planning.”

Applications for 2018 grants are due by September 30, 2018 and grants will be awarded November 15, 2018. Funding decisions will be made by the Grants Committee of the FSMB Foundation.

To learn more about the mini grants, please visit http://bit.ly/2N18nvK

To apply, visit: http://bit.ly/2PMmDqN

For more information, please call 817-868-5160 or send an email to kalfred@fsmb.org.

About the FSMB Foundation

The Federation of State Medical Boards Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). It undertakes educational and scientific research projects designed to expand public and medical professional knowledge and awareness of challenges impacting health care and health care regulation. By funding research and education initiatives that strengthen, support and advance the work of state medical and osteopathic boards, the FSMB Foundation contributes to the safety of patients and the quality of the care they receive. The Foundation is a 501c3 organization. To learn more, please visit www.fsmb.org/fsmb-foundation.