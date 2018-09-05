MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, FROM 5:30 TO 7PM

Stony Brook University Media Contact: Greg Filiano

Cell: 631-338-7644

Media must RSVP

Stony Brook University to Dedicate Campus Street to Nobel Laureate, Inventor of MRI

Ceremony includes plaque dedication, reception, tours of Stony Brook’s new MART building

WHAT:

On what is believed to be 47 years to the day that Stony Brook University chemistry professor Dr. Paul Lauterbur took a bite into a burger at a local restaurant and had the “Eureka” moment that led to the development of modern MRI imaging, the University will name a campus street leading to its soon-to-be-opened Medical and Research Translation (MART) building in honor of the 2003 Nobel Prize-winning scientist

In addition, the Long Island Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) formally presents Stony Brook University with an IEEE Historical Milestone Plaque commemorating the research of the late Paul Lauterbur, a Chemistry Professor at Stony Brook, for his contributions to the invention and development of the MRI. This is only the third IEEE Historical Milestone dedicated on Long Island. The IEEE LI Section selected and approved this historical milestone because of the “brilliant insight of Paul Lauterbur and the many engineering innovations that followed.”

Visuals/media ops include:

Unveiling of the plaque that cites Stony Brook researchers producing the first two-dimensional imaging using nuclear magnetic resonance in 1973.

Brief presentations by Stony Brook scientists

Stony Brook University President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., MD will present a commemorative street sign and a special plaque to Dr. Lauterbur’s family members

Remarks from members of the Lauterbur family

Tours of the Medical and Research Translation (MART) Building, which when opened will house cutting-edge imaging technology used for cancer research and clinical care

WHO:

Samuel L. Stanley Jr., MD, President of Stony Brook University

Kenneth Kaushansky, MD, Senior VP of the Health Sciences, Dean of the School of Medicine

Thomas Coughlin, IEEE President Elect

Lauterbur family members: Daughters Elise Lauterbur and Sharyn Lauterbur-DiGeronimo; and Sharyn’s mother Rosemary Lauterbur

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 5

5:30: Ceremony begins, brief research presentations

6:00: IEEE LI Section Historical Milestone dedication

6:15: Unveiling of the historical milestone plaque

6:30: Reception and tours of the MART

WHY:

The ability to perform non-invasive imaging of the interior of living organisms using nuclear magnetic resonance is one of the most important medical discoveries of the twentieth century. The IEEE LI Section is recognizing the pioneering work of the late Stony Brook Professor Paul Lauterbur toward the invention and development of the MRI as a revolutionary technology worthy of an historical milestone. The event and dedication at Stony Brook’s MART Building is a commemoration of Lauterbur’s work at a location where Stony Brook will use cutting-edge research expected to contribute to future medical breakthrough technologies.

WHERE

Stony Brook University Hospital, 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794

Media to meet in the main lobby hospital and be escorted by media relations.

DIRECTIONS

LIE to Exit 62: North on Nicolls Road. Cross Nesconset Highway (Route 347). Follow Hospital signs; turn right onto Health Sciences Drive. Continue to second light and turn left onto hospital campus. TV trucks may park on the south curb across from the hospital entrance. All others should park in the hospital garage.

Follow signs in the hospital to the IEEE dedication event.