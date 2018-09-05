Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings: @stonybrooku Expert Available

As Congressional confirmation hearings move forward regarding Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, expert and Stony Brook University Distinguished Professor Jeffrey Segal is available to speak about what he anticipates will happen as the week progresses.

Professor Segal says:

Republicans claim to want justices who will find the “true meaning“ of the Constitution, as if that exists for the Constitutional phrases that usually get challenged in court.

Democrats will seek commitments on policy issues that, even if given, will not limit Kavanaugh’s discretion when such cases actually make it to the court. For example if he declares Roe to be “settled law,” that will not stop him from overturning Roe when such a case comes to the court.

Grassley’s ability to ignore the request of Democrats for time to read the thousands of pages of documents dumped on them last night is a direct consequence of the Republicans eliminating the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations as well as 51 Republican senators.

To schedule an interview with Professor Segal contact Joan Behan-Duncan at 631 632-4965 or Joan.Behan-Duncan@stonybrook.edu. He is available for interview by phone, Skype or live via the VideoLink Studio located on the Stony Brook University campus.

