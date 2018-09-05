Rehabilitation Nursing Conference in West Palm Beach

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL (NEWSWISE) August 27, 2018: The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) is holding its annual conference and expo, ARN REACH 2018, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, October 17-20, 2018. Preceded by a CRRN Review Course October 16-17 to help prepare nurses who will take the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRNâ) Certification Exam in December, the meeting officially kicks off the evening of October 17.

DATES:

CRRN Review Course – Tuesday & Wednesday, October 16-17

REACH 2018 – Wednesday, October 17 – Saturday, October 20

See online schedule for complete details.

LOCATION: Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd, W. Palm Beach, FL; PH: 561.366.3000

CONTENT:

Two-day CRRN Review Course;

Preconference sessions on Managing Problematic Behaviors After Acquired Brain Injury and FIM: Expertise and Collaboration;

Keynote address by Kevin Pearce, former snowboarder and co-founder Love Your Brain;

Scientific and clinical advances in medical and nursing interventions for common rehabilitation diagnoses and conditions;

Essential nursing skills and solutions; and

Crucial information for quality measures, the regulatory environment, and documentation.

COST: Varies, based on interests. For details, go to ARN’s REACH 2018 website.

REACH 2018 is the premier educational event for rehab nurses. The conference provides rehab nurses with opportunities for lifelong learning and assistance in maintaining the CRRNâ certification and licensure requirements, as well as promoting excellence in the provision of rehabilitation nursing care.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice throughout the Post-Acute Care Continuum, via education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.