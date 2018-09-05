UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital named one of nation's most innovative children's hospitals

Newswise — Parents magazine has named UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital one of the most innovative children's hospitals in the United States.

The magazine surveyed more than 150 member hospitals of the Children's Hospital Association to identify those that were leaders in medical advancements, research, family support and technological innovation. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital was one of only 20 pediatric hospitals in the country to receive the distinction for 2018.

"Innovation is at the core of what we do at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital," said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System, including UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. "We are committed to conducting cutting-edge research and implementing novel programs that bring hope and that change the lives of children and their families."

The only center in California to receive the distinction, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital is designed to treat the most critically ill children with sophisticated, compassionate care that is both healing and welcoming.

"UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital is proud to be recognized as a pioneer in improving care for children with a wide range of conditions," said Dr. Sherin Devaskar, physician-in-chief of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

Desert Horse-Grant, senior director of research and innovation at UCLA Health, said: "At UCLA, kindness is an integral part of our mission and approach. We're honored to care for children by using powerful, innovative and personalized treatments, often with scientific advancements stemming from the work of our own faculty."

Added Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Parents magazine: “In addition to the medical advances in pediatric cancer and stem cell gene therapy, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital prioritizes the comfort of the patient and family. The hospital established a family dinner program, partnered with a community group to provide a summer camp experience, and started a unique initiative that makes it easier for hospitalized kids to get a good night’s rest.”

The list of most innovative children's hospitals appears in the October issue of Parents magazine and online at http://www.Parents.com/hospitals.