Meatless Monday Campaign and the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future to hold panel discussion at Global Climate Action Summit
Will address topic “Menus and Meals: Climate Action’s Best-Kept Secret for Cities and Businesses”
WHAT
Panelists will discuss how cities, businesses and organizations can work together to enhance climate action through demand-side food and agriculture initiatives and creative menus, and how they’re uniquely positioned to help reach climate mitigation targets through policies, procurement and other strategies such as Meatless Monday.
WHO Panelists:
Sarah Douglis, Strategic Partnerships Advisor, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and Board Member, Bedford 2020 climate initiative
Alexandra Emmott, Culinary Manager, San Francisco Unified School District
Santana Diaz, Executive Chef, UC Davis Health
Christine Seitz, VP of Culinary Strategies for Envision Group, Compass Group
Moderator: Peggy Neu, President, The Monday Campaigns
WHEN
Wednesday, September 12, 4:30-6:30pm
WHERE
Credo, 360 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
WHY
The event aims to shed light on why food should be a critical part of climate change solutions.
When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, not all foods are created equal. Some foods, especially animal products, have a much larger climate footprint than others—but diets in the developed world are often overlooked in climate action conversations.
Experts Available for Interviews (on-site and by phone)
- Roni Neff, PhD, MS, Program Director, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future (CLF) Food System Sustainability & Public Health Program
- Erin Biehl, CLF Senior Program Coordinator for the Food System Sustainability and Public Health Program.
- Becky Ramsing, MPH, RD, Senior Program Officer with the Food Communities and Public Health Program; technical advisor for Meatless Monday
- Peggy Neu, President, The Monday Campaigns/Meatless Monday
