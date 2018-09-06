 
Return to Article List

Meatless Monday Campaign and the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future to hold panel discussion at Global Climate Action Summit

Will address topic “Menus and Meals: Climate Action’s Best-Kept Secret for Cities and Businesses”

Article ID: 700068

Released: 6-Sep-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Monday Campaigns

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science
KEYWORDS
  • meatless, meatless monday, Climate, Climate Change, climate change and human health,
  • Menu, Menus, Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Of Public Health, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future,
  • Global Climate Change, Greenhouse Gas, Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • + Show More

    • WHAT

    Panelists will discuss how cities, businesses and organizations can work together to enhance climate action through demand-side food and agriculture initiatives and creative menus, and how they’re uniquely positioned to help reach climate mitigation targets through policies, procurement and other strategies such as Meatless Monday.

    WHO Panelists:

    Sarah Douglis, Strategic Partnerships Advisor, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and Board Member, Bedford 2020 climate initiative

    Alexandra Emmott, Culinary Manager, San Francisco Unified School District

    Santana Diaz, Executive Chef, UC Davis Health

    Christine Seitz, VP of Culinary Strategies for Envision Group, Compass Group

    Moderator: Peggy Neu, President, The Monday Campaigns

    WHEN

    Wednesday, September 12, 4:30-6:30pm

    WHERE

    Credo, 360 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94104

    WHY

    The event aims to shed light on why food should be a critical part of climate change solutions.

    When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, not all foods are created equal. Some foods, especially animal products, have a much larger climate footprint than others—but diets in the developed world are often overlooked in climate action conversations.

    Experts Available for Interviews (on-site and by phone)

    • Roni Neff, PhD, MS, Program Director, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future (CLF) Food System Sustainability & Public Health Program
    • Erin Biehl, CLF Senior Program Coordinator for the Food System Sustainability and Public Health Program.
    • Becky Ramsing, MPH, RD, Senior Program Officer with the Food Communities and Public Health Program; technical advisor for Meatless Monday
    • Peggy Neu, President, The Monday Campaigns/Meatless Monday

    Contact:

    Nara Sandberg, The Monday Campaigns, nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org, 212.991.1055

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!